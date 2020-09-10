Page loading...
Apply to be a video producer or editor!
- Liam Afonso
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Liam Afonso
Liam is the Gazette's Creative Director. You can contact him at liam.afonso@westerngazette.ca, or @liamafonso on Twitter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Keep up to date with the Gazette Daily Newsletter.Newsletter - Sign Up Now!
Latest Updates
Once a vaccine is found for the novel Coronavirus, Western University will ensure that students are back on campus.
The stories of discrimination and racism experienced by marginalized students are often unheard, these Instagram accounts wanted to change that notion.
Western increased international tuition this year by up to $5,000, despite moving most classes online.
The university has created an hour-by-hour plan to shut down campus in the event of an outbreak.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest