2020 in review: The good, the bad and everything we'd like to forget

For better or for worse — mostly worse — 2020 will never be forgotten, marked by world and local events that captivated, scared and inspired the global and campus community. As we say goodbye to the first year of the decade, it only seems fitting to revisit Western’s biggest headlines and reflect on the year.
January
The year started on a somber note after the Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 en route to Kyiv from Tehran crashed, killing all 176 passengers onboard on Jan. 8. Four of the fatalities were Western University graduate students.
A vigil was held later that evening to commemorate the lives of Ghazal Nourian, Hadis Hayatdavoudi, Milad Nahavandi and Sajedeh Saraeian, whose presence touched and inspired classmates and friends alike.
The month continued with a pro-choice protest at King’s University College, against the screening of the controversial anti-abortion film, Unplanned. The protest reignited discussions about abortion and students’ rights to peaceful protests on campus.
The month ended with news that a Western student had contracted the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in London — a story that would undoubtedly change the trajectory of the year.
February
After weeks of heavy campaigning for the University Students' Council presidential race, Matt Reesor secured the election, beating runner-up Victoria Barroso by 2,426 votes in the final round of the ranked ballot to become the USC’s 57th president.
The month continued on a more light-hearted note, as the infamous “UCC bird” escaped from the University Community Centre after almost a year indoors. The common house sparrow captivated the minds of the campus community after numerous sightings and multiple failed attempts to catch the bird.
March
The month began with student and community protests against the construction of a pipeline through Wet’suwet’en land in British Columbia. The act of solidarity, in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nations community, saw massive walkouts across Canadian universities, with hundreds of Western students participating.
COVID-19 cases in Ontario began to rise and eventually, in a year defining moment, Western announced the end of in-person instruction for the semester on Mar. 12, forcing students to finish the remainder of their classes and exams online.
By the end of the month, Ontario entered a state of emergency and schools across the province closed their doors, dawning the beginning of the new virtual learning era.
April
As Western students — and the world at large — began to adjust to nationwide lockdowns, the USC planned one final event for the semester. As students were finishing off exams, country music duo, The Reklaws, headlined a virtual concert broadcasted over Instagram live with over 150 attendees.
The event marked one of the first fully virtual student events to happen at Western this year.
May
Amid the second month of lockdown, anxiety about the state of education in September became apparent among students. At the same time, Western worked against the clock to develop a formidable plan for the next academic year.
The first update came when Huron University College announced their classes would be entirely online for the first semester. Main Campus soon followed, announcing that the majority of classes would be held online in September.
On May 25, the world witnessed the murder of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers. Floyd’s killing sent shockwaves around the world and sparked international protests against anti-Black racism and police brutality — these protests continued well into the summer and are still ongoing today.
June
Ontario University Athletics announced all fall sports were cancelled early in the month, making it clear that the fall semester would look very different than years before.
Conversations about anti-Black racism on campus continued as students, athletes and professors began to speak up against discrimination at Western. Black Lives Matter London organized a protest downtown to show support.
The month ended as Western’s Anti-Racism Working Group released their final report, which detailed incidents of racism and discrimination on campus and recommendations on how to address these issues. President Alan Shepard committed to implementing all of the group’s recommendations.
That same day, the Department of Psychology published a statement that denounced the work of former professor, Phillippe Rushton, as racist and an abuse of academic freedom. This came after decades of student protest and uproar against the research of the now-disgraced professor, who continued to research at Western until his death in 2012.
July
July brought a month of heavy backlash against the USC after they announced that students with all-online courses would not be eligible for a 2020-21 bus pass. The criticism was swift and only after a petition amassing over 4,000 signatures would the USC cave and revert their stance.
August
The campus community was rocked by another tragedy after the passing of a medical science student, Jocelyn McGlynn, after a lengthy battle with leukemia. Her story inspired the Western Stem Cell club to host a donor drive in 2019. She touched the lives of many during her time at Western.
The month also saw the peak popularity of Instagram accounts such as “Ivey at the Margins” and “UWO Minority Story,” which posted student experiences of racism, sexism and discrimination on campus.
September
The beginning of the 2020-21 academic school year was unlike any other. With a virtual O-Week, the majority of classes taking place online and a relatively empty campus, a new normal was becoming apparent.
In the next few weeks, Western experienced multiple coronavirus outbreaks including those in off-campus student housing and downtown bars, driving large queues at campus' mobile testing centre where students reported waiting around four hours for a test. The school eventually converted the Western Student Recreation Centre into an indoor testing centre.
By Sep. 28 there were over 70 reported student cases and by the end of the month, the Middlesex-London Health Unit declared a second wave.
October
As the pandemic raged on, an outbreak was declared in London Hall, the third one linked to Western students. By mid-October, London had reported over 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases.
The OUA cancelled all winter semester sports until at least Mar. 31.
Online learning also took a hit during the month, after online proctoring software, Proctortrack, was hacked. This raised concerns about online safety and student-use of the software that sparked a petition, signed by over 10,000 people, calling for its removal from Western's exams and tests.
Western resumed using Proctortrack by the end of the month.
November
November continued the trend of rising COVID-19 cases. The month began with a large student Halloween party with over 150 people attending and continued with two consecutive student residence coronavirus outbreaks, declared in Saugeen-Maitland Hall and then Perth Hall.
By the end of the month the MLHU had announced over 1,400 total COVID-19 cases in the city.
December
Exam season started on a high note as the USC announced free pizza and care package delivery to off-campus student neighbourhoods as a way to relieve stress for upcoming exams.
The month continued with more COVID-19 city restrictions, which eventually culminated in the province-wide lockdown on Dec. 26, which would shutdown London until at least Jan. 23. Just a few weeks later in the new year, Queen's Park announced a second state of emergency and ordered Ontarians to stay home.
Despite the year’s events, a sense of optimism and hope is shared, as the government began inoculating health care workers and long term care home residence with Canada's first two approved COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, which many are hoping could offer a sense of normalcy in the not-so-distant future.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest