As two fourth-year students who have had their fair share of nights-out on Richmond Row and crying sessions in campus bathrooms, we’ve put together a bucket list of things we think every Mustang needs to do before they get their diploma.
Whether this is your first year in London, Ont. or your last, take it from us — you cannot leave Western University saying you’ve had “the best student experience” without checking a few things off this list.
Eat a white-chocolate macadamia nut cookie from The Spoke
Wear slippers to campus
Grab a drink with a professor at The Grad Club
Get your roommates to give you a haircut and then regret it for the next six months
Take a selfie with the goose mascot
Submit an assignment on OWL at 11:59 p.m.
Chase after a London Transit Commission bus
Go tobogganing down UC Hill
Get your name in the Western Gazette
Get a pitcher of red-wine sangria at Los Lobos
Sing a Bruno Mars song at Molly Bloom’s karaoke
Use a microwave on campus
Take a book out at Weldon Library just because you can
Tip a drag queen a $5 bill at Lavish
Brave the hour-long line-up to get a precious bagel from The Spoke
Attend an opera at the Don Wright Faculty of Music
Sneak into the Ivey building and use their fancy showers
Cry in your professor’s office hours
Get a pizza from the pizza vending machine in the UCC
Meet Alan Shepard’s dog Meisha
Take a shameless BeReal in a lecture hall
Consume at least six shots of espresso in 24 hours
Make DIY Western merch from the Book Store’s sale section
Study at an off-campus cafe
See the student art displays at the John Labatt Visual Arts Centre
Go for a dip in the Western Student Recreation Centre pool and smell like chlorine for a week
Grab a bite from one of the food trucks on Concrete Beach in between classes
Disassociate from reality at a cubicle in Taylor Library
Get a line dancing lesson at Cowboys Ranch
Catch an indie or classic movie at The Hyland Cinema
Try the coffee from a campus vending machine (and prepare to be disappointed)
Eat a cruffin at Black Walnut Bakery Cafe
Go vintage shopping on Dundas Street
Successfully, or at least mediocrely, finish a class without doing a single reading
Write an exam while hungover
Vote in the University Student Council election
Get an email from your professor signed “Sent from my iPhone”
Sleep through 12 alarms
Make direct eye contact with a goose — and run
Stand outside a residence at 1 a.m. because someone set off the fire alarm
Hide a pet in your dorm room
Wait 10 minutes for the elevator in Saugeen-Maitland Hall
Observe the cult-like dances from the engineers at Rick McGhie’s on a Wednesday
Get an autograph from the USC President
Win a vibrator, cock ring or fuzzy handcuffs at Ceeps Sex Toy Bingo
Hype up your friend’s forum post on OWL
Take a candlelit yoga class at the Rec Centre
Go to a Mustangs football game and pretend like you know what’s going on
Bring a pillow and blanket to Club Weldon during exam season
Make a viral post on r/uwo
Choose your classes based on what a stranger says on Facebook’s “‘Must Knows’ for courses at UWO” group
