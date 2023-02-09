What can you do in 100 minutes? Canadian artist Rick Miller will be spending them playing 100 different characters in the Grand Theatre’s premiere of Boom X.
Boom X is a one-man musical that takes the audience through two and a half decades of music and is entirely performed by Miller. Boom X is part two of a three part series of plays, focusing on Generation X — those born between 1965 to 1980.
“What you’re going to see is one person in 100 minutes playing 100 characters, recreating 25 years of history, culture and music. It’s kind of like stepping inside a television,” says Miller.
The first musical of the series is Boom, which focuses on Miller’s parents' generation of Baby Boomers, and was performed at the Grand in 2015. Boom YZ is the final part of the series, focusing on the influence of the internet and media on Generation Y — or Millennials — and Z, which Miller says he hopes to see at the Grand in the near future.
Miller wrote the series of plays himself and is the only performer in all three. He says the play is meant to be relatable to a large audience and be a coming-of-age tale.
“In some ways, it’s about a specific generation, but it’s much more universal,” explains Miller. “This is why the play also does well around the world.”
Miller has performed on five different continents and in five languages. He started in theatre at McGill University, where he briefly studied architecture. He then studied theatre and music, but uses his architectural experience to build sets.
“Travelling is not always easy, being away from your family and everything. But coming to a place like the Grand and being able to inspire young people to be creative and innovative is always something I love to do,” he explains.
Boom X will be performed for the first time this week at the Grand after being delayed due to COVID-19.
The performance will be running from Feb. 7 to 25. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Grand’s website.
