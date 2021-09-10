Whether you’re from around the world or around the block, university is a new – and potentially daunting – experience. Members of the Gazette masthead reflected on their first years and have offered some of their best tips and tricks for surviving university. Who knows — maybe they’ll help you too.
Embarrassing moments will make really funny stories. – Rebecca Bartkiw, Video Producer
Leave your comfort zone, inside and outside the classroom. There isn’t a better time to branch out, meet new people and try new things than at university. – Jordan Bloom, Senior Sports Reporter
All the hard work in the world won’t matter if you hand in the wrong file. Always double check your submission (not speaking from experience of course). – Rebecca Streef, Staff Graphic Designer
Don’t feel embarrassed if you’re homesick — chances are, everyone else is too. Also, Astronomy 1021 isn’t a bird course. – Sarah Wallace, Coordinating Editor
It's okay to be nervous, but try your best to say yes as much as you can! Go to events, meet lots of new people and enjoy all of the fun opportunities that first year offers. – Laura Seidelin, Video Producer
Always make sure you get the OWL email submission email. Always. – Jacob Russell, Sports Editor
Don't underestimate university but also don't overestimate it. You're now with the best of the best but there's a reason why you're here, too. – Alex McComb, Managing Editor
Do not start drinking coffee for the aesthetic. Caffeine addiction is real. – Gabby Glasier, Coordinating Editor
Take pictures along the way! You’re only in first year once, you’ll want to remember it. Oh, and don’t forget to call your mom. – Cassie Kaczmarski, Staff Graphic Designer
Throughout university, you’re going to meet people with very different lived experiences than you and be exposed to things you never have been before. Take advantage of that and be open to changing your own opinions and judgments. – Rebekah Rodrigues, News Editor
Try something new and out of your comfort zone this year! For those in a traditional residence, ALWAYS wear shoes in the shower! – Samantha Bloom, Culture Editor
Don’t compare yourself with others or feel pressured to act a certain way! Remember that everyone has different priorities and strengths. Focus on yourself and everything will work out! – Sheetal Vemannagari, News Editor
Invest in a mattress topper for your dorm bed, it’ll save you a couple years of back pain. – Elizabeth Hart, Copy Editor
Learn the Western Fight Song. – Nyren Mo, Senior Video Producer
Starting out in a new place can be refreshing, yet confusing. Make time to regularly reflect on who you want to be (and if what you are doing will get you there). Write, journal, highlight and fill the margins with your notes. Keep in touch with faraway friends and family. – Peter Greve, Staff Culture Writer
He is not as cute as you think he is! – Cat Tang, Culture Editor
Most of the people you meet this year will be life lessons. Learn from them. – Bella Pick, Opinions/Copy Editor
University can be a big transition — anticipate feeling fear. Embrace and accept these feelings. Use them as a means to explore independence and new experiences. – Lauren Medeiros, Staff Culture Writer
Take advantage of every opportunity and try as much as you can! First year is the perfect time to try new things and learn more about yourself, and it could lead you to amazing experiences – Erin Grace, Graphics Editor
Introduce yourself to as many people as you can — a good place to start is the people sitting beside you in every class so you have someone to give you notes. Asking people about themselves is a great way to make friends, everybody's favourite topic is themselves. – Hope Mahood, Coordinating Editor
Join the Gazette! – Samar El Masri, Copy Editor
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest