While others were learning how to make bread during lockdown, Huzan Dordi was learning how to make ice cream.
Dordi, a London resident, first tried making mango ice cream to cheer up his partner, Awit Marcelino, at the height of lockdown. Three years later, the two have turned their hobby into milk + malai — a small batch ice cream business reimagining Filipino and Indian flavours.
Milk + malai is the only place on the block you can find combinations like ube and brownie crumble, pandan and pecan as well as saffron and pistachio. The eclectic range of flavours is a combination of the two founders' cultural backgrounds.
“It’s unique because if we wanted to get ice cream at a regular shop, it wouldn’t really reflect our culture,” says Marcelino. “I think this can reflect some people’s cultures and childhoods in a way that brings a lot of joy.”
Dordi lived in India until he was 15 years old, and grew up with flavours like saffron and pistachio. Meanwhile, Marcelino fondly recalls her Filipino-Canadian upbringing, watching her sisters and aunts make ube- and pandan-flavoured desserts.
“It’s a way for us to get to know more about each other’s childhoods,” says Marcelino, on reimagining ice cream flavours with her partner. “It’s like an ice cream love story.”
After running out of fridge space — and family to give away ice cream to — Dordi and Marcelino began selling their homemade creations commercially in the summer of 2022, starting at Komoka’s Community Market, a local farmers market.
Gratiana Chen, a fourth-year neuroscience student, first tried milk + malai’s saffron pistachio ice cream at the Western Farmers Market last fall, and she’s been hooked ever since.
“I’ve never heard of ice cream [in] that flavour, which is kind of their whole concept,” says Chen.
Milk + malai’s customer base is mostly made up of students. Marcelino and Dordi estimate approximately 80 to 90 per cent of their customers are from Western University.
“There’s a sense of familiarity or comfort at Western,” says Marcelino. “That’s what we loved at Western — it was fresh, people were game to try stuff and for some people, it brought back memories.”
The business has no physical location. Dordi and Marcelino make their ice cream out of a certified commercial rental kitchen, where oftentimes the only slots available to book are between 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.. They then personally deliver online orders, sometimes as a makeshift date night or on their way to get groceries.
Outside of the business, the couple still works their full-time jobs — Dordi as a high school teacher and Marcelino as a pastor.
In the future, they hope to further expand their range of flavours.
“We always want to be creating ice cream that tells a story,” says Marcelino. “I want to enjoy the flavours I grew up with and I want other people to have that opportunity.”
Experimenting with flavours is a trial-and-error process for Dordi and Marcelino. But one thing always stays the same: Marcelino is the first taste-tester for any new flavour they create.
“At the end of the day, it’s milk, sugar and cream,” says Dordi. “What sets us apart are our flavours and our stories.”
