Visual storyteller Quentin VerCetty is bringing his artistic and educational perspective to Western’s campus with a talk at the John Labatt Visual Arts Centre on Tuesday evening.
VerCetty is set to showcase his artworks from the last decade with a slideshow presentation from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Digital Creativity Lab. The presentation will include his early paintings, 3D sculptures, augmented reality and holographic projections — all of which are meant to “expand imagination.”
The event is put on by The Anti-Racism Committee in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities for Black History Month.
VerCetty describes himself as an “Afrofuturistic artographer” and “visual griot,” a title which gives ode to his experience as an artist, researcher, teacher and practitioner. In each of his art pieces, VerCetty sets out to tell stories about history and community through visual elements, specifically for future generations.
“Regardless of what situation I’m in, I try to seek ways I can grow to be a better creative, better human being and better serve humanity while I’m here,” says VerCetty.
The artist graduated with a bachelor’s in fine arts from OCAD University and holds a master’s in art education from Concordia University. VerCetty also has a commission for Carnegie Hall in 2021 and over 50 public art showings across the world under his belt — what he considers to be a testament to his lived experience and intense passion.
“Growing up in Rexdale, [Ont.], a lot of us young men couldn’t imagine ourselves … not causing trouble, being honourable, even passing math class,” VerCetty says. “Because we couldn’t imagine it, we felt like we couldn't achieve it. My work is to expand imagination, not just for Black folks, but also for folks who may not know any Black people or be familiar with anyone of African descent. [My work] is to start a conversation and that is the way I believe chance can happen — by imaging solutions.”
Soheila Esfahani, an assistant professor in the visual arts department and member of the faculty’s Anti-Racism Committee, invited VerCetty to speak, knowing his storytelling skills would engage students.
Esfahani met VerCetty at her previous position of an educator at the Art Gallery of Ontario. She admired VerCetty’s ability to break down difficult topics like decolonization and Afrofuturism — a philosophy that explores how living things can heal from the perspective of African philosophy, history and legacies.
“He's not only bringing his art. He's bringing that narrative he sort of has as part of it. That's a big part of his practice,” says Esfahani.
VerCetty hopes to be a mentor for students, recognizing how much he would have appreciated having a guiding figure when he was younger.
“For students who are still trying to understand what their passion is or not sure they're going in the right direction, and students who may not be sure what the next step is, or even students who need reassurance — this talk is for them,” VerCetty says.
Students can register for the event for free online, with the option to attend in-person or via Zoom.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest