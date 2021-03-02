Systemic racism has become a point of redress for nations around the world and, in the light of Black History Month, Canadians are once again reminded that we are still worlds away from reaching an equitable society.
The Black Students’ Association at Western has been at the forefront of combating complicit passivity and promoting Black excellence at Western University.
To end off Black History Month and BSA’s “New Era” campaign, the club hosted a series of Black artists and performers in their closing ceremonies on Feb. 27. This included motivational speaker, and daughter of the famous civil rights advocate Malcolm X, Ilyasah Shabazz.
The night was moderated by BSA political affairs officer Joseph Ohimai and president Angie Antonio. To start, Antonio gave a passionate speech about what it means to be Black.
“We are beautiful, we are resilient and the power and impact we, as a people, possess is a force that cannot be reckoned with,” she said. With a tone of calm urgency, she continued, “It’s easy to stay rooted in the past, but we are currently experiencing a modern-day civil rights movement.”
The first artist on stage was saxophonist Jay Wura — and the chatroom was flooded the moment he began to play. Unifying messages began to appear, foreshadowing what would continue throughout the night.
Next was student Karen Kayembe’s rendition of “Bound to You” by Christina Aguilera, followed by a dance performance from Marvel.
Slam poet Fauzia Agbonhin was the last student to take the stage — her words were devastatingly impactful.
"When the city loves the Black man, they remember nothing about him except how he died. And that ain’t right," she told the audience.
Post-student performances, the most anticipated figure of the night took the stage: Shabazz, Malcolm X’s daughter. She started her speech strongly about the progress that has been made and what has yet to happen.
“My father said ‘if you stick a knife in my back nine inches, and pull it out six inches, there’s no progress,’” she recollected. “‘If you pull it all the way out, that’s not progress. The progress is healing the wound that the blow made.’”
“The knife of racism is still in America’s back.”
As a means of action, she said people must learn more about Black history — stories that have been largely untold.
She emphasized the need for learning and that it is only through education that we can acknowledge these injustices for what they are.
Her father believed and advocated for a collective humanity — for the belief that human rights were not a privilege. Through New Era, the BSA sought to emphasize this point as well.
While true progress has yet to be made, campaigns like this are shining light on the issues that have been, for too long, swept under the rug.
