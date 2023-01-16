Dessert before breakfast is welcomed at Happiness café, an uplifting space with a giant teddy bear, upbeat instrumental music and an endless supply of sweets.
I almost forget that I’m in London with the view of Wellington Street blocked out from inside the café by sparkly silver streamers hung up on the windows.
Happiness is owned and operated by Olha Prytkova and her husband Anatolii, who both came from Ukraine in 2016. Luciana Velarde Baker is the full-time baker at the café and says the owners’ European background has been a big influence on their menu.
The café specialises in gourmet desserts, with a large variety of croissant flavours, but also offers sandwiches like pesto caprese, smoked salmon and prosciutto with fig. Their glass display showcases a multitude of sweet treats, from chai tea donuts and pistachio macarons, to mocha and eggnog cheesecakes.
Velarde Baker points out the “cakes in the cup,” a Happiness original, which is available later in the day. They are exactly what they sound like — a layer of spongy cake placed at the bottom of a cup and topped with creamy icing and other decorations.
When she isn’t greeting customers and taking orders, Velarde Baker is in the back, baking desserts.
“I am always running around, but I love what I do,” she says.
There’s no better way to start a day than with a pastry, so I decide to try the multigrain croissant. If someone can make a really good croissant, they can pretty much do anything.
I pair the croissant with a cappuccino, Velarde Baker’s personal favourite, and it is unlike any coffee I’ve had before. It’s iced, made with almond milk and equal parts vanilla and hazelnut syrup. It’s sweeter than what I typically go for in a coffee drink, but the hazelnut is a pleasant twist to my ordinary latte.
With the first bite of the croissant, I’m sure it’s the greatest I’ve had in a while, and certainly the best I’ve had in London. It has the perfect crispy exterior — flaky, layered and buttery inside. I would pay any amount for a croissant like this, so the total order cost of just over $11 for the pastry and the cappuccino doesn’t bother me at all.
All of the drinks are served in glasses and mugs, and the food is served on real plates, bringing a homey feel to the small but welcoming café. Happiness doesn’t have wifi, so it’s less of a workplace and more a meeting place. A little bit of sugar and good company make Happiness the energizing environment it is.
“I’ve seen old friends come in and stay for hours,” says Velarde Baker. “It’s really nice for me to sit back and see.”
Happiness’ fun-loving vibe can provide visitors a brief escape from the cold and grey winter days bound to be ahead.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest