A donut for breakfast is never a bad idea.
That’s what I tell myself as I sit in CommonWealth Coffee Co. early in the morning. CommonWealth is a cafe just past Jack’s on Richmond, running alongside its sister business, Boxcar Donuts.
Boxcar offers hand-cut and hand-decorated artisanal donuts. There’s another Boxcar location at CF Masonville Place, where they bake the donuts and a third coming soon to St. Thomas, Ont..
I wait outside the door at 9 a.m. for the cafe to open, as I’ve heard from friends that the small batch donuts are quick to sell out. The donut choices are overwhelming — the top row has weekly specials, like peanut butter honey and milk and cookies, and the bottom row are their classic flavours, including apple fritter and chocolate dip.
Along with their standard donuts and weekly specials, CommonWealth releases random flavour drops on their Instagram throughout the week that are only available for 24 hours.
Brittany Sheppard, the manager at both locations, says the cafe always attracts a large crowd in the morning and then again at lunch, when local business people are on their breaks. They try to keep donuts available at all times, but by the afternoon, their stock becomes limited and sometimes have to transport more from Masonville.
I opted for a classic donut — the cinnamon twist — which is a twisted braid and topped with a shiny vanilla cinnamon glaze. I gawk over the other beautiful donuts in the glass casing, like a kid in a candy store, as I wait for my donut and small oat latte — their most popular warm drink.
My order comes to just over $9, which is a reasonable deal considering how good the donut and coffee pairing is. The twist is unbelievably fluffy and tastes exactly like a cinnamon bun.
My only complaint is that my latte is slightly cold, but with the growing line behind me, I know the employees are in a rush. The latte’s espresso has a distinct nutty and fruity undertone, unlike anything I’ve tasted before. At first I was surprised by it, but I enjoy the taste more and more with each sip.
Within 15 minutes, the lineup is out of the door of people ready to pick up their online orders, leaving with boxes full of donuts. Sheppard says there’s an equal amount of business people and students who visit, and even more on weekends.
With its hanging pendant lights, white walls and light blue accents, the vibe of the cafe is bright and energizing but also has a calm environment to do work or meet with a friend.
“It's great for us to see people sitting down, wanting to spend their time here and enjoying themselves,” says Sheppard.
I left CommonWealth feeling more uplifted than I usually would on a weekday morning. Maybe it’s just the sugar and caffeine, but I can’t help but feel the friendly service and aesthetically-pleasing atmosphere had more to do with it.
