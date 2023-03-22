After two semesters of cafe hopping in London, I’ve become accustomed to smaller, boutique-style cafes. Edgar and Joe’s, a non-for-profit located on Horton Street, stands out from the rest.
The cafe is a big, bright open space that holds restaurant-style seating of tables for six and four along the windows. The order counter sprawls nearly the entire length of the room, with the menu written behind it on chalkboards in beautiful, curvy fonts.
The chalkboard is packed full of drink options from vanilla bean lattes and hot chocolate, to fruit smoothies and loose-leaf tea. The cafe also has plenty of food options including avocado toast, omelettes, power bowls, soups, sandwiches and freshly-baked muffins.
I order a raspberry peach muffin, intrigued by its sugar-coated, crispy-looking crust. I pair the sweet treat with a classic cappuccino recommended by the barista. Although I didn’t ask for it, the cappuccino comes out with a sprinkle of cocoa on top of the frothed almond milk — and I never complain about chocolate. My total comes out to just over $8 for the two items, one of my most affordable cafe bills to date.
The cappuccino is less strong than I was anticipating, but its sweetness holds up next to the muffin, which is fluffy, light and absolutely delicious, with pops of fruit flavour in every bite.
It is not until I meet director of food and hospitality at Goodwill Industries, Neil Burnett, that I realize Edgar and Joe’s is delivering something more than just an inviting space with good food. The cafe operates as an arm of Goodwill Industries, with their mission to offer employment and long-term skill development to those who face barriers within the workforce.
Nearly a decade ago, Burnett began the “Hands on Hospitality” — a six-week training program that provides jobs to people struggling to find work. These jobs enable employees to get their Food Handler and Smart Serve certificate in the classrooms above the facility, and then put those skills into practice in the cafe’s kitchen or front counter.
After a month of training, the individuals head out to partners in the community such as grocery stores, hotels and restaurants to gain more experience before coming back to the facility to develop their interview skills and head out into the workforce.
“[Out of] the individuals that pass and complete the course, over 90 per cent of them have gained employment immediately, and, of those people, over 90 per cent are still employed six months later,” says Burnett.
Shaun Murray-Verbeek began his Edgar and Joe’s journey six years ago with the HOH program. He had such a positive experience working in the kitchen that he’s continued to work for the cafe.
“It's the people, the skills, the freedom that I get to go home before dinnertime, and it's beautiful inside. I get to help train people, teach them the ropes, and see most of them go on to do other jobs and stay in the field,” he says.
Before beginning the program, Murray-Verbeek was in-between service jobs. As someone who didn’t previously have any cooking or baking ability, he can now whip up soups from scratch and perfectly-baked batches of cookies every time, moving around the kitchen with ease.
Unique touches like their community coffee program adds to the cafe’s welcoming feel. The program allows customers to add a “community coffee” to their bill for $2.25, which someone in-need can redeem at the counter afterwards.
“We’re not necessarily a typical cafe,” says Burnett. “We don’t always put it out to the world that we are a not-for-profit — we’d rather just have people come in because of the food, atmosphere and service like anywhere else, and then understand the extra missions we’re trying to accomplish.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest