My journey to Locomotive Espresso was nowhere near as relaxing as the cafe’s warm woods atmosphere.
I was lost in an unfamiliar area downtown on a cold day when I decided to try out Locomotive. Located in a quaint residential neighbourhood on Pall Mall Street and operating out of a converted house, Locomotive offered a warm and cozy feel.
On arrival, I opt for a caffeine alternative and end up with a matcha oat latte — a drink that will give me some energy without the jitters. The barista recommends I pair it with the cafe’s banana loaf, one of the gluten-free baked goods provided by a local vendor, Helm Baked.
The banana loaf is $3.50, more than my donut at Commonwealth, but I am perfectly fine with the price, considering it’s locally sourced and has a beautiful crispy sugar crust. The matcha latte is surprisingly creamy, made with the steamed milk alternative and a touch of honey.
I sit at one of the nine tables in the cafe. Although there is a stable wifi connection, two of the nine spots are labelled “laptop free,” serving as turnover tables for those who prefer a quick visit. The chalkboard menu and hardwood floors add to its classic cafe feel.
Bonnie Doiron, the barista lead at Locomotive, has been at the cafe since it first opened in 2014. She explains that London didn’t have a huge coffee scene at the time like other Ontario cities. Couple Charles and Jill Wright started Locomotive to fill this gap.
A central part of the cafe is their traditional espresso machine. Baristas are trained to do quality checks of the espresso throughout the day to ensure it stays well-balanced.
“Coffee is my passion,” Doiron says. “I had worked in chain stores before Locomotive, but now being able to be more creative and explore manual machines — it reminds me of the romance of coffee, it’s really uplifting.”
The couple sold the business this past October to the cafe’s longtime manager William Law and his wife, Kata Law.
The founders’ daughter Alexis Wright still frequents the cafe. She used to work part-time for her parents when it first opened when she was in eighth grade, even if it was just for a few hours on the weekends.
“When my parents envisioned this shop, it wasn't everyone in their own bubbles, doing work,” says Alexis. “It was more about talking, meeting new people and having a common place to join together.”
Doiron continues to encourage this community-based vision in her work at the shop.
“We try to make sure everybody is welcomed,” says Doiron. “There’s no gatekeeping — we just want to introduce people to good coffee.”
At this point, my matcha is done and I feel like it would be a disservice to not try the espresso Doiron raves about. I down the single espresso shot before I head back out into the cold, pleased with its warmth and chocolatey aftertaste.
Locomotive Espresso has paved the way for other London coffee shops with its intimate, neighbourhood feel. Although this cafe wasn’t in the plans, I’m glad my long morning journey ended up here.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest