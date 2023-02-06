London Bicycle Cafe isn’t just a repair shop — it’s a community for cyclists and caffeine lovers.
Tucked away across from Ivey Park, you’ll find London Bicycle Cafe, a haven for passionate cyclers and a gem of a gathering place.
The location — an open, industrial-looking space — holds a full espresso bar and cycling equipment for sale. The cafe’s new location opened this past December, after the original building dropped their cafe section during the pandemic.
According to Nadia Petrasiunas, the cafe’s assistant manager, the business concept was for visitors waiting for a bike repair service, they could grab a quick coffee and baked good while enjoying other cyclists' company.
London Bicycle Cafe advocates for sustainable transportation and the inclusion of bicycles in city planning. Petrasiunas says that when founder Ben Cowie opened London Bicycle Cafe, it filled a gap in the local market.
“A lot of the cycling shops in town are about sports and wanting to go really fast,” says Petrasiunas. “There wasn’t anyone focusing on transportation.”
Although I’m not an avid cycler myself, I find the philosophy behind the cafe compelling.
I decide to try out the cafe’s vegan beet brownie and pair it with a hot soy milk latte to curb my usual morning headache.
The brownie is incredibly fudgy and tastes sweet like a brownie should, with no trace of beet. I feel good after finishing it, knowing I may have got some of my daily vegetable serving.
The order totals to just over $12, with the menu’s offerings ranging from four to six dollars. The cafe has an extensive beverage list, featuring all of the classic espresso-based drinks — from an americano to a flat white. Executive chef, baker and artist Alicia Fournier wakes up early every morning to ensure the cafe is stocked with fresh bagels, biscottis and “hand pies” — single-serving sweet yet savoury pies.
Petrasiunas laughs at how, despite not learning how to ride a bike until she was 16-years-old, bike culture has become a central part of her professional and personal life. She purchased a trike — an adult three-wheeled bicycle — at the start of the pandemic, started visiting the repair shop more frequently and began working for the company’s e-commerce platform before transitioning to her managing role.
“It was always about creating a place where people would come and talk about cycling, so people could share what routes are safe, whether there’s a certain kind of bike they like,” says Petrasiunas. “A place to bring together and socialize amongst like-minded people.”
Although I don’t leave London Bicycle Cafe with a new bike, I have learned about a sub-community in London. I had no idea existed.
Perhaps I will dust my bike out of the storage room and take the Thames Valley Parkway from campus to the cafe on my next visit.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest