Reset Social Cafe is buzzing with energy, even at 10 a.m. on a Friday — it’s only been open for three hours and every table is full.
When I walk in from the Talbot Street entrance, I’m greeted by the brightly coloured, geometric paintwork on the cafe’s stone walls before a barista can even say “hello.”
Reset has an overwhelming amount of beverage choices. There are six different smoothie choices, four juices and about 20 caffeinated drinks, served either hot or cold. These options can be made with any flavoured syrup and milk option imaginable.
Adam Grinstead, owner of Reset, says the cafe prepares as much of its food as possible from scratch. Their dressings, sauces and eggs that accompany their wraps, sandwiches, salads and bowls are prepared behind the counter fresh everyday —even all of the coffee is roasted on location.
“I think our food is a big part of what sets us apart … I never wanted the food at the cafe to be an after-thought,” says Grinstead. “This extra care and desire to make every guest feel valued is a key component of what makes us unique.”
Out of all the cafes I’ve tried throughout my cafe reviews, Reset’s menu is certainly the largest and most impressive.
I start my morning off with a juice called “Self Pear,” made with cucumber, pineapple, kale, lemon and the titular pear. I also order an iced matcha latte with oat milk to test out their long list of caffeine options. I’m pleasantly surprised when I discover they don’t charge extra for the milk alternative like they do at most cafes. It’s nice to know Reset supports my sensitive stomach’s needs.
The matcha is nothing extraordinary, but the juice is delicious and unlike anything I’ve had before — it’s light, refreshing and cucumber-forward. This said, it’s not something I’d be willing to pay $6.75 for on a regular basis — I consider it a nice treat after a long week of midterms.
Monica Paynter, one of Reset’s baristas, says the cafe delivers more than fresh food and drinks.
“It’s a place to come and relax, but also to be motivated to get things done,” says Paynter. “That’s what [Grinstead’s] goal was — to reset, relax and recharge.”
During the day, the crowd is mostly people with laptops and headphones, but in the evenings — the cafe is open until 8 p.m. — it’s filled with people socializing, some even adding a shot of kahlua or vodka to their coffee.
The colourful cafe attracts a lot of students, according to Paynter, since there is no seating time limit. There are students, especially throughout finals season, who frequent the cafe and sometimes spend the whole day on their comfortable benches.
“We’ll never kick you out,” says Paynter. “A lot of students, I now know personally by name, and their order. It feels like we’re friends, they’re not customers.”
Reset Social Cafe is true to its name — a place where people feel connected in sharing a lively, bright and happy space.
