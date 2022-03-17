CAISA Fashion Show has a legacy at Western University.
For years, they have brought thousands of students to Centennial Hall in anticipation of a fashion show that puts most charity events to shame.
That is, until 2020.
“Two years ago, we got shut down the day before the show due to [the coronavirus],” reflects Natasha Carogioello, fourth-year political science student and corporate sourcing director for CAISA Fashion Show.
During the pandemic, Centennial Hall remained empty, and greatness took a pause. But this year, even though a fashion show still won’t be possible, CAISA decided to put their energies towards something else: a lookbook.
Lookbooks aren’t anything new for the club: they usually publish multiple in the span of a year. But all the pent-up passion from the last year was channelled into a particularly special issue, which includes more video content and feature pieces than ever before.
“The show name, MIRA, comes from a mathematical tool that helps us understand the concepts of symmetry […] where two shapes form this perfect reflection,” says Joy Ma, fourth-year kinesiology student and the fashion show’s creative director. “Unlike a mirror, it shows the image transposed over another which is the idealised and the dream version of ourselves.”
The lookbook follows the idea that people pursue perfection rather than being true to themselves. This perfection is embodied in the “dream version” of the main character, and is contrasted by “reality version.”
But for CAISA this narrative isn’t hypothetical — it’s personal.
“The theme is about the journey that me and Emily [Xie] took, as Asians and Asian Americans, coming and immigrating to Canada and the struggles of trying to fit in, trying to find a place for us, and that striving for a dream,” says Ma.
The ending scene of the lookbook displays a finale, wherein “the reality version of [the character] comes out winning and then we start to see them find who they are and find where they belong in society,” says Xie, fourth-year computer science student and the fashion show’s creative director.
A print copy of the lookbook can be ordered online for $20, and the first 250 purchases will also receive a wristband to the Lost Love release party. The proceeds will go to Children’s Health Foundation.
A bit different perhaps, but CAISA Fashion Show has found a way to maintain their legacy.
