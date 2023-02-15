“What program are you in?”
It’s the get-to-know-you question every university student hears within the first minute of meeting someone new. But how significant is a program when you’re in a relationship?
Third-year medical sciences student Rohit Bompalli met his girlfriend in first year and they have always been in the same program. The couple spends a lot of time together — they have the “exact same social circle” and take most classes together.
“The best thing ever is that you have someone to study with, especially for me, because I’m definitely more of a group study, as opposed to individual study,” says Bompalli. “It helps with having fun outside of school, but also being in school, it brings us closer together.”
But students who aren’t in the same programs can still have these shared experiences.
Third-year criminology student Victoria Hammill echoes Bompalli, as she and her boyfriend — who is in Western University’s management and organizational studies program — take electives together.
“It's nice to have some common classes, because we have a base-level understanding of what the other person's program is through electives,” says Hammill. “But we still kind of have our own niches.”
Although they’re in different programs, they share a faculty, which Hammill says makes it convenient. They tend to have classes in the same buildings and can meet up in between to grab lunch — they met after being on the social science soph team together.
While Hammill is content, she says she’s heard about the troubles that come with being in the same program as your significant other.
“I know from conversations with friends, there's been comments about how they have all of the same classes together, five days a week,” says Hammill. “It’s easier to get caught up in that and compare marks. There’s a much more direct comparison.”
Hammill says she has seen friends struggle to separate their school life from their personal time, including “scheduling date nights or having a night without schoolwork” — but Bompalli says that’s a balance you have to establish early on in your relationship.
For those who date outside of their program and faculty, there is a whole different experience.
First-year BMOS student Jordan Gregory and her first-year computer science boyfriend have been together for three years. The couple used to work on high school homework together, but can no longer do that after coming to Western.
Being in differing programs has left them calling friends for help instead of each other, but that doesn’t stop them from studying together.
“I like that we have different homework and we can still do it together,” says Gregory. “At the end of the day, when we're eating dinner, and we're talking to each other about what we've done, we get to talk about things I never would have known about.”
Being in a relationship with someone at another school and in another program is a whole new ballpark. Masters of media and journalism in communication student Meghan Churchill has been with her boyfriend for nearly five years, who studied policing and criminology at Wilfrid Laurier University.
“It gives you a good opportunity to listen to a contrary perspective in a non-hostile environment,” explains Churchill. “It's a really good learning environment for us to have those kinds of conversations.”
There have been times where the conversations have gotten heavy, and with differing opinions on some topics, it’s hard to find common ground. But Churchill believes these conversations put the relationship into perspective, raising questions on whether they want to work hard to be with one another.
Whether or not you’re in the same program as your significant other, Churchill points out that your program isn’t your identity.
“I think it's so easy to get caught up in the life of your program,” says Churchill. “It is such a huge part of your identity when you go to university, and I think university culture really enforces that.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest