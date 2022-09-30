Mother, teacher, writer, composer and actor are just some of the roles Deantha Edmunds assigns herself.
Edmunds spends much of her time as a singer, travelling the country performing as an award-winning classical performer in both Indigenous and non-Indigenous projects. She is recognized as “Canada’s first Inuk soprano,” with roots from her late father in Nunatsiavut, N.L. — the ancestral homeland of the Labrador Inuit.
The singer will be joining composer and conductor Catherine Magowan and associate professor and Canada research chair in Indigenous Art, Knowledge Systems and Education, Spy Dénommé-Welch, for this week’s Fridays at 12:30 Concert Series. The event is run by the Don Wright Faculty of Music every Friday, but this week’s performance commemorates the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Works including “Sojourn” and “RADAR” by Dénommé-Welch and Magowan will be performed at the event in the Paul Davenport Theatre.
Edmunds grew up on the west coast of Newfoundland with her Inuit father and Irish-Newfoundlander mother “in a house full of music.” Nunatsiavut has a long, rich music history, to which Edmunds attributes much of her dedication to the craft.
When German missionaries of the Moravian faith settled on the north coast of Labrador around 250 years ago, sacred traditional practices such as throat singing and drum dancing were banned. The German missionaries did however bring handwritten manuscripts from European composers like Bach and Mozart.
This music was translated into Inuktitut, the language of the Labrador Inuits, and became a central part of their church and community life. They began to play classical, sacred works of music on orchestral instruments, strings and brass, singing in full four part choir with soloists.
“It’s something I'm really proud to have in my heritage,” says Edmunds. “I’m really proud to share that music in my performance work.”
The singer recently released her first solo original album, Connections, which she describes as “Indigenous, contemporary classical.” Edmunds sings in both English and Inuktitut on the album’s tracks.
“It’s a project really close to my heart. I like to think it gives people a little glimpse into how I walk through this world,” she says.
Edmunds says she is honoured to perform for the first time in London, Ont., alongside Magowan and Dénommé-Welch. It is one of the many meaningful performances she has taken part in this year.
The Inuk soprano performed a classical arrangement at the welcoming ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla when they landed in Newfoundland for their royal tour in May. She sang a classical arrangement of “Sons of Labrador” — the official anthem of Nunatsiavut.
She also performed for Inuit residential school survivors in Iqaluit, Nunavut, in the presence of Pope Francis in July.
“I really try to do this with a lot of love and peace, sending gentle healing energy,” Edmund says. “That's where I come at things from — I'm not really a loud activist. There are people who are fabulous at that and I think it's important work but for me, [performing] is a quiet way of carrying forward.”
Her performance at the university is another way Edmund hopes to “carry forward,” sharing the powerful and touching lyrics of “Sojourn.” The song title is a technical term for travellers “who are expected to return to their country or origin after achieving their goals,” she says.
Edmund’s performance at the university is a part of reconciliation and facing the truth.
“Reconciliation is something we’re all involved in, whether people want to be or not,” she says. “We have to approach [truth] with humility, open ears, eyes and hearts, and then work together to reconcile from that.”
