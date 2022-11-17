Whatever you think your most embarrassing dating story is, I promise mine is worse.
Up until last week, my worst dating story was pretty basic. My date and I were walking in the park, both bundled up in our big winter coats, when he turned to me and said, “my hands are really cold.”
My reply? Asking – earnestly – if he had pockets and suggesting he use them. I then proceeded to tell him, in an attempt to impress him, that my hands never got cold because of my great circulation. I’m not sure if he was impressed.
That used to be my most embarrassing dating story — until this past reading week.
While my official job title at the Gazette is culture editor, which mostly involves reporting on campus events and local arts, when I swipe on someone new on a dating app, I consider myself a Watergate-level investigative journalist.
If you give me a half an hour, a laptop and a reliable internet connection, I can find a man’s social media accounts, the addresses of the last three girls he’s hooked up with and his ex-girlfriend’s social insurance number — even if all I have to work with is his first name.
I hit it off with a guy on Hinge over reading week, and in my typical Dora the Explorer fashion, I found him on social media and started digging.
What I discovered on his social media feeds concerned me: there were sexy anime girls everywhere. Beautiful, busty anime girls, all in revealing outfits and suggestive poses.
I took screenshots and sent them to my friend for a second opinion, along with my own commentary. A typical move, except I didn’t send it to my friend — I accidentally texted Anime Boy himself.
The moment I realized I had sent the screenshots to Anime Boy and not my friend, I was horrified. The cherry-on-top was that I sent this string of texts at 2 a.m., after not replying to his previous messages for several hours.
I immediately blocked his number and unmatched him on Hinge. I was fully prepared to change my identity, leave the country and start a new life in Panama — where I could live out the rest of my years in peace and anonymity.
I feel awful about what happened, but I don’t think it’s wrong for me to feel uncomfortable and choose to stop talking to him. What I do feel bad about is that he had to receive that message in such an awkward way.
My friends say it was probably something he needed to hear eventually, and maybe I even helped him reflect on how he presents himself on social media. So if that’s what I was sent here to do, then I am ready to serve my community.
