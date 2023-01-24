Dear readers, I think we need to break up.
It’s not you, it’s me. I’ve changed a lot since this column started, which is why I think we both need to take some time to see other people — or, in my case, write other articles.
The reason I’ve decided to end the column is because I’ve realized that dating isn’t a priority for me right now. I’m not interested in looking for a partner, and while I didn’t have a horrible time on any of my dates, it’s not how I want to spend my time.
I realized I would much rather spend my weekend afternoons training my Pokémon on my Nintendo Switch than talking to an Ivey student about what their career goals are — even if it is over a free latte.
If I were to keep going on dates, it would only be for the sake of this column — and while more than a little tempting, that is not a mindset I’m willing to walk into the new year with.
My online dating experience has been worthwhile, and I have learned a lot. Perhaps the most valuable takeaway I’ve gained is that male attention can be cheap, abundant and unrewarding.
As a young, heterosexual woman, I’d never received a lot of male attention — whether in high school or earlier in university — so it always seemed like something special. I thought that if Tommy from geography would notice me, all of my problems would magically disappear.
Now that I’ve been wooed by men of all kinds on a variety of different apps, surprisingly, my problems are still the same. I still struggle to wake up for my 9:30 a.m. classes, University Students’ Council president Ethan Gardner hasn’t replied to my fan mail and The Spoke line is still far too long.
But I do feel a lot more confident than I did when I first started this column. I have a better idea of what I’m looking for in a partner, better expectations for how I want to be treated and know that I will find romantic love eventually — when I want to.
Can we still stay friends?
