The Western Chess and Go Club teamed up with the Western Undergraduate Neuroscience Society to host the first-ever “Checkmating Alzheimer’s Disease” charity chess tournament this past Sunday.
The event ran from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the D.B. Weldon Library community room. There was a $5 minimum donation required for entry and the tournament was held in a Ladder Blitz Arena format.
The event raised approximately $150 which went towards the Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners, in support of Alzheimer’s disease research.
Rachel Beetham, a third-year neuroscience student and co-president of the Western Undergraduate Neuroscience Society, has been volunteering at Southwest Partners for over a year now.
“They have great initiatives that help out many Alzheimer’s clients and fund a lot of the research projects going on at Western [University],” said Beetham.
Beetham and Leonardo Cui, third-year neuroscience student and president of Western’s Chess and Go Club, wanted to bring the two clubs together for a good cause. The pair started planning for the tournament almost two months ago.
“It’s good to see more clubs meld together,” said Cui. “University is all about learning new things and interacting with new people.”
The community room’s atmosphere was light and casual, with players engaging in friendly games of chess while enjoying hot beverages and timbits. Second-year management and organizational studies student Ishaan Singh was crowned the winner and had their name engraved onto a plaque.
Some doctors believe playing chess can help prevent dementia. A 2019 study found that chess could lead to prevention in non-diagnosed populations, but more evidence was required to determine its effects on individuals already diagnosed.
“One thing that’s really preached around people who have been diagnosed is keeping your brain active and doing things that are more mentally engaging, as opposed to sitting and watching TV,” said Beetham.
“We're just trying to support a good cause while having fun at the same time,” she added.
