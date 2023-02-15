Page loading...
Cold weather trends 2023: As seen on campus
- Cassandra Kaczmarski, Art Director
Lauren Medeiros, Culture Editor
Sophie Bouquillon, Photo Editor
-
-
- 0
Cassandra Kaczmarski
Art Director
Cassandra is the Gazette's Art Director for Volume 116. Email her at cassandra.kaczmarski@westerngazette.ca.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Lauren Medeiros
Culture Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Sophie Bouquillon
Photo Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Most Popular
-
Sunday Ajak sweeps USC pres election with 6,955 votes
-
‘We pray with fear’: Muslim students worship in stairwell amid limited prayer space
-
All the winners of the 2023 USC elections
-
Bajaj ordered to delete Mr. Moseby TikTok following sanction
-
Ajak gets 2 sanctions for endorsements, campaign link in group chats
Latest Updates
As Western’s basketball teams get ready to face Guelph, here’s what the statistics show about how these games could play out.
Western history and political science professor Martha Dyczok, who has studied Ukraine for 30 years, is offering a new course on the Russia-Ukraine war.
It’s bound to happen when you make 18 and 19-year-olds live together. Why not live and let live?
With the winter quickly settling in, the cold chills and snowy conditions are forcing students to bundle up. Here are some highlights of what Western University students are wearing on campus this season.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest