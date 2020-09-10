Everyone has heard the classic roommate horror stories.
The shower hog who spends virtually all their waking hours in the washroom. The rowdy roommate, whose unrelenting chatter into the wee hours of the morning makes you late for your 8 a.m. class.
Then, and quite possibly the worst, there’s the one with terrible hygiene, leaving your living space smelling just as funky as their unwashed socks.
But, those with roommates now have a new situation to ponder — coronavirus.
London and the rest of Ontario entered phase three of reopening earlier this summer, allowing indoor dining in restaurants, movie theatre showings and malls to open their doors. And no matter how opposed to the idea you may be, you might be stuck with a roommate who loves having people over or heading to Richmond Row on the weekend.
While it may be difficult to initiate formal discussions about boundaries, you have resources to navigate these tricky conversations.
So, here are the dos and don’ts on how to talk to your roommate about staying safe and healthy while in quarantine.
Do: Be honest and take Western’s efforts seriously.
Western University’s Housing and Ancillary Service will provide strategies to help students initiate this turbulent discussion, from roommate agreements and conflict resolution plans in residence, to off-campus advisors and mediation services for students living outside the Western bubble.
It is critical that students are candid about their boundaries early on. It may be difficult — awkward even — but being up-front will help avoid potential disputes and uncomfortable situations down the road. And that’s a win!
Don’t: ignore the problem.
Suppose your roommate agreed to your boundaries, but a couple weeks into the year their actions say otherwise. We all wish if we just close our eyes, the problem will dissapear — but it won’t.
Not only will ignoring the problem build unnecessary tension between you and your roommate, but it is also deeply unfair to you. If your roommate is doing something that bothers you, never suppress the urge to talk to them, especially if you are worried about it affecting your health.
Do: shape the conversation around your comfort level.
While some roommates may be inclined to debate the matter, the conversation must be shaped around your values and safety. Your roommates need to understand that you are compromising your well-being for their social habits.
Of course, listening to your roommate’s frustrations and reasoning is critical to a productive conversation, but ultimately, you can’t surrender your sense of safety and well-being. Recognize their position, but always refocus the conversation to your values and identify their specific actions that bother you.
Don’t: Be confrontational.
The last thing you want to do is delay the conversation until you can’t take it anymore, so all your suppressed frustration — which you’ve likely already indicated through passive-aggressive actions — erupts into a confrontation.
Starting your conversation by listing every way your roommate has wronged you and wielding your roommate agreement like a sword won’t create mutual grounds for understanding. Instead, your roommate will likely refuse to listen and emotionally withdraw, like a turtle hiding in its shell.
Speak in a calm but concerned manner when highlighting how their actions have effected you to foster a more productive conversation.
Do: Talk to someone.
If you have exhausted your problem-solving strategies and the situation remains unchanged, you are not left hanging out to dry. Whether you're living in residence or off-campus, Western can provide support. Don’t be afraid to reach out to your residence don or off-campus adviser.
After all, it is your home too, so it’s important to make it feel like one.
This article is part of our annual Frosh Issue, read the full issue online.
