Cultural dance groups like the Tamil Students' Association at Western Raiders and BRDRLESS Dance Studio are celebrating diversity one dance at a time.
The Raiders are Western University’s Tamil Student Association’s official dance team, practicing gaana, Bharatanatyam and hip-hop dance styles. On Mar. 4, the Raiders took home the championship title at the Western's Got Talent Competition.
Vaishaalie Nimalan, a choreographer for the team, thinks the Raiders' sense of community is key to their success.
"We created a really safe environment for [the dancers] where we can see their confidence slowly increase through practices," says Nimalan.
Aarani Kanakarajah, another choreographer for the Raiders, explains when students move to a new city like London, it can be "hard to find cultural places where you can gather or celebrate your culture."
The Raiders aim to provide this cultural space for Tamil students through the art of dance. Their routines often draw inspiration from Tamil movies by incorporating songs and dances from these films.
"When I came to [university] … I knew I had to be a part of some sort of dance team because it's so embedded into our [Tamil] culture," says Piranave Mohanakumar, a choreographer for the Raiders.
Sweta Pahirathan, head choreographer for the Raiders, emphasizes that they aim to educate the campus community about Tamil culture and empower Tamil students to embrace their own culture.
"It's like a home away from home," Pahirathan says.
BRDRLESS Dance Studio also celebrates community through dance. It is London’s first multicultural dance studio, offering a range of cultural dance styles including bhangra, salsa, Bollywood and more.
The group also aims to provide a community where dancers can celebrate their unique dance cultures. Anchal Dahiya, first-year Ivey Business student and founder of BRDRLESS, notes when growing up in London as a Bollywood dancer, there were no dance spaces she felt she could go to.
According to Dahiya, the BRDRLESS mission is to create a welcoming space that celebrates various communities by "using dance to show the power of diversity."
The Raiders and BRDRLESS Dance Studio encourage students to participate in learning more about different cultures and making connections by engaging with their dance groups.
"Finding a group of people that not only share your culture but also are open to sharing these experiences is so important," says Kanakarajah.
Dahiya invites everyone to try a new dance style, no matter your level of dance experience.
"I think [dance] is all about heart," says Dahiya. "Give it a shot. Trust me. You won't regret it."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest