At some point, we’ve all fallen victim to buying a trendy face mask.
In an era of social media marketing, it’s easy to give into the hype of à la mode skincare — glitter eye patches, detox sheets and metallic foil peel offs have us clicking “add to bag” without knowing what the ingredients even are.
If you're a student who pull all-nights recurrently, face masks might play a heightened role in maintaining your appearance. But although they can be fun and relaxing, the question of whether they’re actually beneficial for your skin is debatable.
Unsurprisingly, doing a face mask isn’t going to magically cure you of all your skincare problems, despite what some people believe to be true about “high-quality” ingredients like sheep’s placenta.
The key to healthy skin is about a consistent routine, says Shauna McKeag, a medical aesthetician at Lovegrove Dermatology.
“Taking care of your skin on a daily basis is the best way to get healthy skin, whereas a face mask is more of a bonus,” explains McKeag. “For some people, a mask is more of a once a week thing and for others it might be right before a big event, but it’s always more of a short term boost than a long term solution.”
A good time to do a face mask would be right before a big presentation or after pulling an all-nighter before an 8 a.m. Zoom class.
McKeag says that using a daily cleanser, once in the morning and again in the evening, is the most important step to achieve good skincare results.
“A good cleanser is essential because it removes excess buildup of oil and dirt on your skin that can cause unwanted skin problems like acne,” mentions McKeag. “It also opens up the pores so that they soak up the ingredients of the mask more effectively.”
Prepping your skin before applying a face mask will let the ingredients penetrate deeper into the skin and extract more dirt and bacteria from your pores. It will also allow your skin to better absorb the serums or other nutrients of the mask so you can get the most out of the product.
McKeag recommends different types of mask depending on your skin type. If you have acne prone skin, she says to consider opting for a mud or charcoal based mask.
“When a charcoal or mud mask is drying, what it’s actually doing is absorbing the oil on your skin like a sponge, making your pores look smaller. This process also removes bacteria which acne loves, so you’ll also notice you’ll have less breakouts after doing a wet mask.”
If your skin tone is uneven or dry, clay masks or ones with hyaluronic acid may be your go-to.
“Vitamin C is also a great ingredient to look for because it’s an antioxidant that will help boost the growth of healthy cells and deliver a shot of nutrients to the skin," says McKeag.
Of all of her recommendations, McKeag stresses the importance of investing in quality products.
“The main difference between medical grade and drugstore products is that drugstore products are mass produced, so the quality of their ingredients is compromised,” says McKeag. “Medical grade lines aren’t anywhere close to production of [drugstore] brands. They have the highest quality ingredients that have been under clinical trial, and are packaged in a way so that they are not exposed to bacteria.”
Medical grade products — or pharmaceutical skincare — penetrate deep into the inner layers of the skin to treat issues like acne and wrinkles, whereas over the counter products don't penetrate past the top layer.
Because different skin types react differently to certain ingredients, a mask that you bought simply because it looks pretty may not be doing your skin much good.
Face mask products should be customized to your specific skin type and concern — whether it's dry, oily or a combination, opt for ingredients and products that work for you.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest