Having multiple streams of income can pave the way to financial freedom — and starting that side hustle you’ve been putting off is taking the first step.
Whether it’s clothing, beauty or graphic design, doing something for profit on the side of schoolwork or a part-time job can be a fun and rewarding experience to earn some extra income. The hours are flexible, the work is on your terms and more often than not, you can make money from the comfort of your own home.
By allocating some time to a side hustle, you can make extra cash that can go a long way. And if you’re passionate about the work, then consider yourself lucky — it won’t feel like work at all.
Here are some options to consider if you’re thinking about ways to earn extra funds in the new year to ease your financial stress.
Start an online shop
Imagine being paid to clean out your closet, make cute crafts or revamp some of the old clothes in your wardrobe — sites like Depop, Poshmark and Etsy let you do just that. If you’re crafty, you can open an online shop and sell handmade items such as jewellery, clothing or home goods. Or if you just want to sell some clothes or items you don’t use anymore, Depop or Poshmark allow you to sell clothes to other users. Although these sites take a percentage of your earnings for providing a platform to sell on, they’re definitely a step up from the three dollars a consignment shop will offer you for a barely worn Aritizia top.
Sell your school notes
While it may violate academic integrity to make money writing someone else’s essay, there are still ways to make a profit off of your A-plus work ethic. If you consider yourself a good note-taker, you can sell your class notes on sites like Course Hero or Facebook group “'Must Knows' for courses at UWO" and make a profit when someone buys your bundle.
Selling notes is especially good business a few days before a big exam, when other students who skipped class are scrambling to find answers. If you’re already in the habit of taking good notes, this won’t add any extra work hours to your week — it’s almost like being paid to attend class.
Lash up your BFFs
Everyone is looking to get lashed these days, and almost everyone is finding their eyelash technicians on Instagram. If you’re social media savvy and have a passion for beauty, becoming an eyelash technician can be a fun and exciting way to launch your livelihood as an entrepreneur.
The best part — you don’t need to pay ridiculous rent prices to open up a shop as you can set up a studio in your own home. You’ll need to go through training programs to learn more about the profession and receive a certification, but many of these can be completed online and only take around three days.
Walk or babysit a pup
If you really want a puppy, but your parents or your landlord just won’t budge, your next best bet is to become a sitter on Rover or Wag and spend time with other people’s pets without the big commitment. These apps allow you to create your own work schedule for dog walking, drop-in visits and house sitting with pet owners in your area.
The apps are similar to Airbnb or Uber, where sitters receive ratings and reviews from clients to boost their profile and attract more clientele. If you’re an active walker or don't mind having that extra furry friend stay over at your place, dog-sitting is a great way to set your own prices and gain some extra income.
Freelance your talents
Whether you have a natural way with words or all of that essay writing has turned you into a grammatical superstar, writing stories on a freelance basis for publications is a way to get creative while picking up an extra paycheck. You can also freelance photography, graphic design or videography, and get paid to help build that portfolio. No matter what type of freelance work you’re looking for, sites like Bark can help you kickstart your freelance journey and get clients.
Become an online tutor
Online tutoring is in high demand right now due to the pandemic, so if you’ve got some form of teaching experience, consider offering your services to high school or elementary kids for one-on-one support. You can choose to advertise your services independently or find contracts on an advertised job board — lots of tutoring jobs can even be found on Western Connect. Many jobs are based overseas and in different time zones, so you might have to wake up as early as five or six in the morning — but at least it won't interfere with your classwork.
If your goal is to make 2021 better than 2020, take it upon yourself to start that business or side job you’ve always dreamed of. It might involve some hard work to get started, but the rewards will be priceless and can potentially speed up paying off that lingering student debt.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest