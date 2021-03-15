This year's annual Limitless Conference, spearheaded by Ethnocultural Support Services, focused on promoting students from marginalized communities into leadership positions.
The two-day program ended last Saturday and sold out at 200 tickets.
The event featured over 20 distinguished leaders and change-makers from a variety of marginalized communities. Notable speakers included Western University alumna and award-winning journalist Eternity Martis, as well as author and artist Chanel Miller.
Matthew Dawkins, president of ESS, opened the event, describing it as a first for empowering students of colour.
“This [conference] is the first consistent big leap Western is taking to empower us and students who look like us. In the future, we look forward to taking bigger leaps to empower us further and farther,” he said.
In a statement to Gazette, Dawkins explained that the event aimed to equip marginalized students with professional skills to benefit them post-graduation.
“Limitless originated from the truism that Western’s student leadership positions are predominated by white bodies and we think, for a number of reasons, that [marginalized] students [should] also enter these spaces and have seats at the table,” wrote Dawkins.
Sheliza Jamal, an equity, diversity and inclusion expert from Harvard University, introduced the concept of imposter syndrome, a mentality that hinders marginalized people from achieving their true potential as they feel undeserving of success and achievement.
“White men will apply for a job with 40 to 50 per cent of the qualifications, while women of colour will want 100 per cent of them to apply,” said Jamal.
She encouraged all delegates to claim their “superpowers,” or unique strengths, with positive affirmations.
“You belong and you have so much to contribute. You are ready to take on the world.”
These themes help students view their identity as strengths as opposed to limitations, according to second-year economics student Maha Khan.
“As women of colour, we are told to be shyer and act as secondary characters. Our voices get muted and we aren’t actively part of conversations we should be a part of,” said Khan. “I learned that my culture and heritage is not baggage, but in fact, a source of power.”
A notable pair of speakers that attended the event were Sharon Chung and Shibani Ahuja — a couple who recently got engaged.
Chung is an inclusion ambassador, currently serving as a senior manager of Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Sourcing at TD Bank, while Ahuja is the vice-president of Digital Performance on TD's Canadian Personal Banking Team.
The pair was one of the most adored guests from the conference according to ESS executive Azza Osman.
"It’s weird to call her Sharon here because I call her ‘Love’ at home,” said Ahuja at one point, which elicited a series of comments from attendees.
In addition to their undeniable chemistry, the couple showed significant intersectional representation in corporate leadership.
“It was so nice to see the intersectionality in that couple, who were representing the LGBTQ2+ community, but were also women of colour,” said Khan.
Day one featured a series of five workshop rotations with nine guest speakers. The second day of the conference featured 11 guests, including a discussion between Martis and Miller. The two writers had a candid conversation about their experiences writing and dealing with trauma.
Despite Miller’s many accomplishments, which include being named 2016’s Glamour Woman of the Year, when Martis asked Miller how she felt about her success, she echoed sentiments of imposter syndrome — an apparent theme throughout the conference.
“Even when I get a new assignment or I’m thought of at an event, there’s this level of surprise. But when I tell my family they’re like, ‘of course, you’re good at writing,’" said Miller. "It’s been fascinating how long it’s taking me to register my skills and not feel like I can wake up and it’ll slip away.”
Shairi Islam, ESS creative director and second-year Ivey Business School student explains that the conference aimed to empower students not only through representation, but also the discussion of difficult and important topics.
“As students, we are told we are the next generation of leaders running the world but are not told the whole story, such as how to get into these leadership positions as [students of colour] or the challenges that come with it,” said Islam.
The conference’s seamless organization and execution left guests in disbelief that it was organized by a group of students.
“They organized that whole conference so well, [including] the timing and everything I was [shaken] they put in a lot of work. The guest speakers were amazing and well-accomplished, with so much under their belts,” said Khan.
All delegates received a post-conference package which included a wellness guide, Spotify playlists and details for an essay contest open to all attendees for the chance to win up to $1,000.
While the event kept students engaged with opportunities to win much-desired prizes, attendees demonstrated a genuine interest in the conference’s empowering topics and representation of young, marginalized professionals.
“[The event] helped me recognize that there are so many non-linear career opportunities," said Khan. "Seeing these people navigate the world made me see that there is so much within myself to offer.”
Correction (March 15, 2021, 2:01 p.m.): This article was corrected to reflect that Shairi Islam is a second-year Ivey Business School student, not a first-year.
