While the summer saw a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, with tens of thousands of people marching in the streets and black squares inundating social media, the meaning behind the movement can be forgotten.
Western University's Office of Indigenous Initiatives hosted a panel discussion Sept. 25 to encourage conversations about the experiences of Indigenous and Black communities and their intersection.
The panelists — Erica Neeganagwedgin, assistant professor of Indigenous education and scholarship; Tasha Spillet-Summer, poet, educator and scholar; Carrington Christmas, activist and storyteller; and Joy Spearchief-Morris, athlete and advocate — spoke about discovering their identities as minorities and their vision for the future with improved relationships between Black and Indigenous peoples.
“I think that's a good wake-up call for white people. You don't get to pick what's popular, you don't get to pick what is trending on Twitter … you need to come when there's a struggle,” Spillet-Summer said. “It should be an immediate call to action.”
Neeganagwedgin asked the audience of over 100 people to “examine your own complicit[y].”
Identity was a focus of discussion, as panelists shared personal stories from disenfranchisement to feelings of isolation and belonging.
“It was quite a journey for me,” Christmas said. “Growing up, I really identified and was raised in Black culture … but when it came to Mi’kmaq … that cultural piece was missing ... It impacts how I connect with the community."
The panel also focused on the historical relationships between Black and Indigenous people, a topic often disregarded in academia.
Neeganagwedgin discussed their historical connection, citing the positive relationships between Black and Haudenosaunee people in Southwestern Ontario during the Underground Railroad. Indigenous people provided safety to those crossing the border during this time.
“If this is news to you about these long-standing relationships and kinships between Indigenous and Black folks, then you should start looking through that decolonial lens,” said Sara Mai Chitty, the moderator for the discussion.
“I think these conversations about history and settlers colonialism is focusing on that negative relationship between settler and Indigenous and settler and Black, when [the relationships between Indigenous and Black people] is really powerful.”
But the panelists were dismayed about the current tension between Black and Indigenous people, sometimes from a lack of solidarity between the two groups.
Spillet-Summer spoke to her experiences in Manitoba, explaining how the volumes of white people at BLM protests this past summer aren’t also supporting Indigenous communities.
“A part of why this divide happened with Black and Indigenous movements during the new wave of [Black Lives Matter] I think comes from a ‘what about us,’” Spearchief-Morris said.
The panelists said building and rebuilding relationships moving forward is the most important step to disregard any tension and stand together.
