Fan fiction has influenced students' sex lives

Fan fiction. Written porn. Smut. Whatever you want to call it, this fictional form of sexually-explicited writing is undeniably popular, particularly among fan communities.
Wattpad, the online storytelling platform, has been the driving source of fanfiction for millennial and Gen Z fans, gaining a reputation for its self-insert boyband fics, alternate universe fantasies and kinky interpretations of popular TV and movie characters.
Although fan fiction is typically written by anonymous hobbyists and fandom members in an amateur capacity, it’s had a influential impact on the way young people view sex, intimacy and relationships.
Whether this influence is good or bad is up for debate.
Jordan Haly, a third-year medical science student at Western University, has been frequenting Wattpad since grade seven, when she got her first iPod.
Growing up with little to no sex education in the Catholic school system, Haly’s first real introduction to sex was through fan fiction. When a 13-year-old author is referring to Harry Styles’ 12-inch penis, it becomes clear that amateur writing can become dangerously misleading.
“I really don’t think it was healthy,” Haly says. “But if you told me that when I was younger, I totally would not have agreed.”
Even in the Western bubble, more than one student can relate to Haly’s experience. Second-year economics student Nunu Mequanint started reading fan fiction at the age of 12. At a time where she was just beginning to understand her body, Mequanint says smut “practically molded” her views on sexuality and sex.
“I had no sense of what was realisitic or common for people during sex,” Mequanint says. “I told myself that whatever was happening in these stories must be what an average person’s experiences are, and therefore, mine must replicate this.”
She looks back at her relationship with fan fiction critically. Some of the stories she read displayed rough or non-consensual sex and degraded women, which she considered “quite traumatizing.”
This kind of content is primarily consumed by an impressionable group: young girls. Wattpad had more than 94 million users as of 2021, with over 70 per cent being female and 90 per cent being either a millennial or Gen Z.
“It’s crazy what you’re gonna encounter that you're not ready for, and that's not the time for you to learn about it,” Haly explains.
Emma Griffioen, a third-year sociology and criminology student, thinks there should be more parental involvement in children’s sex education before kids come accross this material on their own.
“I think the best approach is for parents to continue to have open conversations with their kids about these things in media, books, movies and fan fiction,” Griffioen says. “Once the individual is old enough, it is up to them.”
Haly agreed that young people should not have unlimited access to the porn aspects of fan fiction, but expresses gratitude in finding representations of gay, transgender and polyamorous people through the writing.
For Haly, where her Catholic education fell flat, Wattpad was able to facilitate an exploration of sexuality.
After a couple years of extremely niche, situational fan fiction with poorly-written sex scenes, Haly shifted her reading to stories intended for a more mature audiences. It was through stories centred around properties like the Avengers and Harry Potter that she began to — more successfully — explore her sexuality.
“I realized I was a lesbian somewhere along the line,” she says. “For me, the fan fictions I read, a lot of them ended up being male-male relationships.”
Mequanint believes although the internet can be an opportunity to explore one’s sexuality, the ideal situation is for young people to have a person they can talk to in real life about sexual questions before turning to entertainment.
Students are no stranger to fan fiction — in both youth and adulthood, fan fiction seems to be present.
Just be aware the guy in chemistry class you’ve been crushing on probably doesn’t have a 12-inch dick.
