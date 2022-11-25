The Fanshawe Pioneer Market is dressing up this weekend for its third annual Holiday Market, welcoming over 30 different vendors.
The vendors will be selling a range of items including jewellery, fudge and pottery. Many small, local businesses like Forest City Originals — which sells hand-crafted candles — will be among the vendors.
The market will also feature food trucks and musicians during the event.
The village officially closed on Oct. 22 but is reopening for special outdoor events throughout the holiday season.
“It'll be a good time for visitors to come around and experience the quaintness of the historic village, but also find something for their loved ones for the holiday season,” says Laura Curiale, the facility rentals and sales coordinator of the pioneer village.
The Fanshawe Pioneer Village began in 1959, collaborating with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority to tell the story of the rural communities living in the London-Middlesex township from 1820 to 1920.
The village is made up of 33 buildings and they either have historical status or were built over 100 years ago. During the open season, visitors can go inside the buildings and see reconstructions of what settler life would have been during that time.
This holiday season, the village is also hosting guided tours through their replica World War I trenches. The tours will run on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 at the village and tell the story of the Christmas Truce — when some groups British and German soldiers stopped fighting on Christmas Day in 1914 and met to sing carols and play sports between the trenches.
The group will also host Christmas at the village Dec. 10, featuring games, crafts and a visit from Santa Claus.
Tickets for the Holiday Market are available online for $5 and in-person at the pioneer village for $10.
