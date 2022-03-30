Make money and party every weekend — who would’ve thought?
If you’re on Instagram, you’ve probably seen club promoters come up on your feed — posting videos inside the clubs, advertising bar nights and pushing weekly events. These Western University students use their platforms to encourage nights out with friends while developing their professional planning experience.
Eric Moran, fourth-year political science student and head promoter at The Belfort, has been in the industry since his first year at Western. He currently promotes for Belfort, Lost Love Social, Delilah’s, Jack’s, Cowboy’s Ranch and McCabe’s Irish Pub and Grill.
As a promoter, Moran is responsible for producing digital assets, including the graphics, videos and flyers you see promoters posting on their social media. The gig has helped him pay off most of his student debt — but for him, being a club promoter doesn’t feel like a job.
“I just bring people to the bar and they give me cash or free drinks. Either way, it’s pretty good payment,” says Moran.
After carving a big name for himself in London, Moran has introduced other students looking to get involved in the promoter scene. These students often work under him until they make their own deals with London bars, like Kade Erickson, a second-year psychology student.
“I have a pretty decent following on social media, so I am able to put it out there to people who follow me,” says Erickson. “It’s just posting a graphic and reaching out to people. People can swipe up on that graphic if they follow me and express interest in reservations or get[ting] on a guest list.”
Third-year consumer behaviour student Daniel Hubbard uses his own platform as well as various Western class Instagram pages to promote bar events. The accounts he runs — @uwo.23, @uwo.24 and @uwo.2025 – have close to 10,000 followers each.
“I really like planning and getting people to go places and have a good time,” explains Hubbard.
Hubbard is a freelance promoter, but works with Revolution Nightclub on weekends. His main job is posting promotions on his various social media accounts, taking down names of those interested and transferring them into a spreadsheet for his contacts at the clubs.
After gathering a crowd and assuring their entrance, he gets to spend the rest of the night with his friends. Hubbard’s responsibilities grow during high demand weekends.
For promoters, the biggest and most competitive party days of the year in London are during frosh week, homecoming, Halloween, frost week and St. Patrick’s Day. As these events bring students from all over Ontario to London, these parties need to be done right.
Moran notes that for these major parties — like his most recent one at The Belfort for St. Patrick’s Day — he has to help decide what alcohol is available, run ticket sales and hire DJs.
And when things go wrong, the sunny promoter job doesn’t look so bright. Moran had a particularly headache-inducing experience hosting the September homecoming event, Purple Jam, which was shut down two days before the date.
“My [direct messages] were full of angry people. It’s not my fault — my name’s just on it,” he explains. “When everything’s good, everyone loves you. [If] you mess up […] the whole world wants to tear you apart.”
Despite the stress of performing and constantly throwing a good time, Hubbard still loves his job.
“Even if I have a bad night, if someone texts me and says ‘I had such a fun night last night,’ that’s where the joy comes from,” he says.
“Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there,” Erickson says. “You have to be social, even if you have to come out of a shell a little bit. Once you do it, you realize ‘hey, this isn’t so bad.’”
