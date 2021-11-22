It is a common misconception that vegan food is bland, boring and lacking comfort. The plant-based food truck New Leaf Plant Based Food begs to differ.
Owners Andy and Anne Marie Coughlin made the decision to jump into the food truck scene after years of going to different festivals across Ontario and being disappointed by the lack of plant-based street food options.
With Andy being vegan for 10 years and Anne Marie for nearly 30, the couple had been facing this challenge for quite some time before finally opening the truck in August of 2020.
“It always felt like the plant-based option was the second thought,” Anne Marie says. “It's this tokenized option.”
The pair have since worked together to develop a completely vegan menu that highlights exciting and modern protein alternatives like their “Sweet Beet” burger, which is topped with homemade sriracha mayonnaise, fresh tomatoes, mixed greens and crispy onions on a locally made Portuguese bun.
All of New Leaf’s food is made from scratch and is sourced from local farms and suppliers. Even their takeaway containers are 100 per cent compostable.
“There’s a real thoughtfulness behind everything that touches the food truck,” Anne Marie says. “That remains really important to both of us.”
Andy spent 15 years in the restaurant world before working in corporate business and then opening the food truck. This is where he was first introduced to what he now considers his “lifelong passion” — cooking nourishing food.
New Leaf has been able to further expand their customer base this fall through the opportunity of being on Western University’s campus. The rush of students, faculty and staff has kept business booming.
“All in all, the students have been really engaged,” Andy says. “It’s been a positive experience for sure.”
The couple prides themselves on the interpersonal interactions and relationships the business has enabled. Educating people on plant-based eating is what gives them purpose. It’s an added bonus when patrons return to thank them.
“It shows that we’re on the right track,” says Andy.
New Leaf’s slogan, written on the side of their truck, speaks for itself: “Healthy planet, healthy plants, healthy people.”
“We’re living in a time where we have to be conscious about what’s happening in the environment,” Anne Marie says. “If we can offer an opportunity for someone, a couple of times a week, to have a plant-based meal, that’s going to have an impact.”
