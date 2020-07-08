You are the owner of this article.
For Sandra Bland

BSA: The Art of Letting Go

The Art of Letting Go by Amber Rose Carroll.

It is good to see you shouting with us.

Your voice carries in the streets, you know

More than your sobs do.

 

And we have plugged you into speakers

Hooked up to megaphones

Connected to hearts

Echoing out of mouths

You should know that now,

You are as loud as ever.

 

For little did they know that when they hung you —

They hung us.

And when we gently unwrapped the rope of silence from our necks

It was nothing compared to when we broke chains.

Care not the other types of trees they try to string us up on

Because we are immortal.

 

A people you can kill

But never silence.

The Black Students' Association wrote and curated pieces from campus about the Black Lives Matter movement; Angie Antonio was this year's Guest Editor.

