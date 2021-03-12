Four of Western's top environmental clubs are joining forces to help students bring sustainability into their everyday lives.
Western UNICEF, EnviroWestern, Western Wildlife Conservation Society, World Vision and Student Energy are hosting a virtual sustainability conference all weekend starting at noon Saturday.
This weekend's event is the team’s second shot at planning a sustainability conference, after last year’s event was cancelled with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re hoping it will really be an event where students who are interested in sustainability can come together and learn from people in the community and faculty members,” says Alyssa Hill, fourth-year medical sciences student and vice-president of events at WaterAid. “[We want to see an] exchange of information to help empower them to make change on Western campus or in their own lives.”
This year, the clubs worked to create interactive panels and provide insightful speakers on the on the topic of sustainability for both veterans and novice environmentalists.
The event will feature three fan favourite speakers: Richie Bloomfield, Serena Mendizabal and Tim Moreau.
Bloomfield, a business lecturer and Western alumni who founded Urban Roots, will speak about running a sustainably-minded business. Mendizabal, an Indigenous master’s student, will provide Indigenous insights into sustainability. On a more traditional business path, Moreau will provide insight into his work in flooding mitigation. Skyler Frank, executive director of the London Environmental Network, is also slated to speak.
“We really want the panels to be very interactive as well as the workshops,” says Eunice Oladejo, fourth-year political science student and president of WaterAid. “[Students will] be able to have conversations with other students that kind of have similar passions and they'll be able to do that through asking questions on the panels or through the interactive workshops.”
Outside of panel conversations, some of the clubs will lead workshops — Western Wildlife Conservation Society will run one on growing your own garden.
The event will also have prizes from a variety of sponsors, many sustainability-focused.
Oladejo and Hill both echoed that students do not need to be currently active in the organization to get involved. All it takes is the desire for a more sustainable world and to fill out the event’s Google Form.
"I think that we all need to learn to be a little bit more aware of our impact on the climate," Oladejo notes. "This really is an opportunity for people to learn and you don't need to know every single thing in the entire world."
