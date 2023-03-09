Sitting in University College 36 years after graduating with an English literature degree, Cameron Bailey laughs as he remembers the time he and his friends made a poorly-produced film in the same building.
As the chief executive officer and driving force behind the Toronto International Film Festival — one of the largest world-renowned film festivals — Cameron has elevated the organization to not only make it the equivalent of Cannes, but make it a place that equally celebrates film and the diversity of its audiences.
Cameron came back to his alma mater as this year's Duncanson Lecturer. The media mogul and alumnus spoke with students last Thursday in University College, discussing the power of film. Cameron also had an “In Conversation With” last Friday, where he spoke directly to students about his favourite films and the future of the industry.
Cameron credits his passion for film and the critical thinking skills learned at Western University for igniting his career at TIFF.
“When I came to Western and I took my first film course here, I learned that movies could do more than entertain and divert you from your life, but actually illuminate life,” he says. “They could be about ideas. They could be about political issues, social issues. I was interested in the world and curious about so many things that I wanted to see change in the world. Movies could help move those things forward.“
Cameron explains that, on his drive to London, he couldn’t help but reflect on his experience as the first person in his family to go to university which, at times, was “an alien experience.” He describes himself as being “incredibly poor” as a student, on student loans and rarely having enough money for groceries.
“To come back in this role is very strange and a little disorienting,” he says. “It reminds me that right now on campus, there are people going through what I went through. So I think about them and I hope they're going to be okay.”
Cameron says he found his people while working at CHRW FM — now known as Radio Western — and the Gazette for all four years of his undergraduate degree. He explains that he not only found his community, but gained countless skills that he connects to his role now as one of the most powerful people in the Canadian media industry.
Cameron used the skills learned in his time at the Gazette and CHRW FM to blossom in his career as a journalist and movie critic. He joined TIFF in 1990 as a seasonal programmer, then as artistic director.
His current job as CEO has him travelling the world for award shows, festivals and meetings, to meet with and find the next great story to tell. Cameron watches around 600 movies of the over 2,000 submitted every year. His role is to narrow it down to 200 which are then screened at the world-renowned festival.
Although TIFF 2022 held powerful moments, from Harry Styles walking the red carpet for My Policeman, to interviewing Taylor Swift for the All Too Well short film, Cameron says one of the greatest moments for him was the premiere of Black Ice. The documentary is about Black hockey players in Canada and the historic racism within the sport that still exists.
At the premiere of the documentary, Cameron invited some young Black minor league hockey players to see the film. He says for these players to see their own experiences being reflected on a giant screen in a 2,000-seat theatre made a huge difference.
For Cameron, these are the moments that never get old.
Cameron hopes the films presented at TIFF will always present different identities and perspectives. He says the film industry has “completely changed” from expecting audiences to be invested in heroes that were almost exclusively white, straight, cisgendered men.
“Audiences are asking for more representation. Not because we want to fill out a checklist of different identities we see on screen, but because there's a particular power that comes from having your own experiences amplified and validated on screen,” he explains. “Some people have always had that [representation], where they never even had to think about it. It was taken for granted. It was assumed. And some people haven’t. So it does matter.”
As Cameron continues developing his passion for film through the festival, he reiterates that anyone has the power to tell real stories through film. These movies are what make people feel things in a more unique way than seeing statistics or stories in the news.
“Wherever you are in your life and the world, you can make a positive change. We all have choices of what media we consume. Those choices allow us to expand our world to increase our empathy, open up some space for others who don't have that space provided to them already,” says Cameron.
“Whenever you have the opportunity, if you feel like there's some change in the world you want to see, and you have the opportunity not just to convince people intellectually, but to have them feel what you're feeling … that's major.”
