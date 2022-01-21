Age and program
I’m a 22-year-old fourth-year international relations student.
How do you pay for school?
I haven’t received any loans or grants from OSAP. My tuition is paid for by a fund my grandfather set up decades ago for his grandchildren’s higher education. My parents also pay my rent every month.
Debt?
As a result of not having to take out loans to pay for school or any other major expenses, I don’t have any debt right now.
Monthly Expenses:
Rent: $0
Utilities: $0 – included in rent.
Streaming services: $11.57 – I share a Disney+ account with my friend and we each pay $4.99 monthly. My Amazon Prime subscription is $78.96 yearly, which is $6.58 per month.
Internet: $20
Average spent on groceries: My exams ended on Dec. 12, and I went home right after, so I spent under $5 on groceries this month.
Phone bill: $0 – I’m still on my family’s phone plan, which is paid for by my dad.
Car insurance: $0 – I don’t have a car.
Did you have an expectation to attend higher education? Are you continuing your studies after your undergrad?
Both my parents pursued higher education. Because the tuition fund created by my maternal grandfather had been established before I was born, it was always the expectation that I would take advantage of that resource.
I will be pursuing law school, but only after I’ve worked full-time for at least a year. When I was preparing to apply for law school, I asked my mom multiple times if the fund would cover the hefty tuition fees that would come — her response was always a yes.
What conversations did you have about money growing up? Did your parents teach you anything?
While my parents never spoke directly to me about their own financial situation, I knew that, for the first five years after we moved to Canada in 2005, careful spending and living within our means were my parents’ priorities. I knew my parents had savings but that most of it went towards starting a new life in Canada. Now that I’m grown and in charge of managing my own money, I have nothing but admiration for the way my parents budgeted and planned so they would remain financially stable.
As I look at my monthly expenses and see my rent and phone bill paid for, I understand that my parents sacrificed their own wants to give me the privileges I have now.
My dad was always the one who tried to teach me the value of money. He paid for his own higher education and living expenses as soon as he could. When I started making my own money, he encouraged me to save as much as possible.
Towards the end of my first year of university, when I had blown through much of the income I had made, I wish I had listened.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I got my first job at the McDonald’s by my house in the summer after Grade 11. I worked a lot throughout that summer and less when I started Grade 12. I got the job because all my friends had part-time jobs, and I wanted to be busy and have my own money.
While I didn’t save half my income like people say you should, I remember thinking twice before I bought things, which I had never really done before. I distinctly remember thinking, “this would equal about three hours of work, so is it worth it?”
Knowing how much something was worth by equating it to the work I did prevented me from spending my paycheque as soon as I got it.
Did you worry about money growing up? Do you worry about money now?
The only time I ever remember worrying was when one of my parents lost their job a few years after we had moved to Canada.
Soon enough, that parent was back at work and everything was normal again, but looking back, I can imagine that it was a tough time for both my parents.
First year was the first time I really worried about my own money. After I had gone through much of my bank account by March, I realized I had to be much more careful with my spending over the next few years.
Now that I have a job during the school year, and saved a significant amount from summer jobs, it makes getting through the year a lot easier. I do try to limit my spending so I’m able to go on trips with my friends, go to restaurants every now and then and treat my family to nice things, the way they have always done for me.
My decision to take a year off before law school is motivated by wanting to become financially independent by the time I am back in school.
Here’s how I spent my money this month:
Groceries: <$5 — my December grocery bill was low as a result of me going home halfway into the month; I promise I do eat. If we use November as a reference, I spend around $57 per month on groceries because my parents usually send me back to London with as many groceries as I can fit in the car.
Dining out: $296.08 — for half the month, I was in the exam grind and could not be bothered to cook for myself. When you add all the fees that come with food delivery apps, the cost of an easy meal increases 1.5 per cent. After I went home for the holidays, I saw friends I hadn’t seen in months and we decided to get brunch, dinner and coffee as often as we could. I also took a trip to Quebec over the break which meant I wasn't able to cook for myself.
Now that dine-in is non-existent, I don’t feel as bad for enjoying nice dinners with friends.
Uber: $80.73 — this is for all the times I’m meeting people for dinner in London and I say “I’m going to bus there and Uber back.” It goes hand in hand with my insane dining out expenses.
Clothing: $85. 74 — what was I supposed to do, not go shopping on Boxing Day?
Entertainment: $15.80 — I watched a couple movies over the break on Tuesdays.
Self Care: $80.12 — nails, eyebrows and skin care items.
Disposable film development: $20.13 — this has been a monthly expense ever since I bought my disposable camera.
Parking: $33.60 — when you meet friends downtown for dinner, you suffer the consequences.
Hotels: $473.70 — as previously mentioned, I took a trip to Quebec.
Christmas Gifts: $417.77 — no regrets here.
Total: $1244.16
