Scrolling through my TikTok "For You" page, I've seen people talking about intense experiences with the Brian Weiss Past-Life Regression Session and how they experienced a previous life through hypnosis.
For weeks, I noticed how people claimed they felt “more loved in the session than they ever felt before” and experienced an “entire lifetime in the final fifteen minutes of the session,” with accounts of coming out covered in tears while being completely unaware they had cried at all.
I was skeptical but intrigued; I decided I had to try it for myself.
The session begins with a deep guided meditation and eventually shifts into hypnosis, where listeners experience a former incarnation of themselves. As a regular participant in meditation, I was curious about how difficult it might be to hit such a state of relaxation via YouTube. I was pleasantly surprised.
Weiss first explains there are other ways to experience a past-life, then asks participants to make themselves comfortable, preferably lying down in a dark and quiet room. The more conducive a participant’s environment is to relaxation and concentration, the more successful the regression will be.
Then, Weiss guides a gentle meditation that frames the state of mind necessary to complete the regression. He includes a moment of exploring an imaginary garden and several opportunities to let go of anything painful that’s going on in his listeners' lives.
Following the meditation, he introduces opportunities to dig deeper into one’s past, until he eventually guides the listeners to open a door, where they’ll enter their past life. Once they’ve gone through it, Weiss encourages his participants to remain aware of everything around them and to allow themselves to slip further in.
Throughout the whole process, Weiss provides a variety of affirmations. He reminds listeners that it doesn’t matter if the entirety of their experience is in their subconscious, a figment of their imagination or if they don’t see anything at all.
Honestly, it took me a little longer than usual to feel comfortable in the meditation, mostly because I was so skeptical of the process; but it’s a lot easier and more beneficial if you really lend yourself to it. The video even has a link in the description for meditation tips for people who are not regular practitioners to reach the state of calm consciousness required for meditation and hypnosis.
I had to try it twice — the first time, I didn’t see anything at all. I was vaguely disappointed — but I knew that I had been in denial of the process and hadn’t truly focused on what Weiss had been saying. The second time, I vividly experienced the life of a young farm girl from New England at the turn of the 20th century, who eventually moved to Chicago, married a playwright, had children and passed away from organ failure before having the chance to grow old.
Much like the participants that I had seen on TikTok, I felt incredibly loved as I progressed through the regression and also cried without realizing. I learned things about myself through the life experiences of someone — real or imagined — that lived a very different life from mine.
I’ve since recommended the regression to several friends, who have now had similarly healing experiences with the process. I’d recommend it to anyone who is interested in learning more about themselves by accessing their subconscious and would definitely suggest keeping a notebook and tissues nearby, to write your experience down and wipe away your tears.
I found the process incredibly healing — it provided insights into what I needed and wanted in my own life. I’m unsure if it was my subconscious, my imagination or something else, but the regression is definitely an experience that everyone should try at least once.
