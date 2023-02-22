Western International hosted a Black History Month-themed Global Cafe last Thursday to celebrate the accomplishments of Black Canadians and highlight African cultures.
The event, held in the International and Graduate Affairs building, featured activities like coloring in masks inspired by traditional ones found in Benin, Kenya and South Africa and crossword puzzles featuring famous Black Canadians.
Shafquat Rana, a first-year PhD student in electrical and computer engineering and one of the event organizers, didn’t know about Black History Month prior to coming to Western University — one of the reasons she decided to orchestrate the event.
“It's good because I’m getting to learn about new and different cultures. That’s what we are trying to do at the Global Cafe for the people like me who didn’t know [about Black History Month],” said Rana.
Organizers served traditional Nigerian cuisine including fried plantain and puff-puff — a ball of deep fried dough — and other treats to participants.
Koami Soulemane Hayibo, a second-year PhD electrical engineering student, said it was important to emphasize where the food came from for the event. While some of the Nigerian food can be common in Togo and Ghana, Western International sourced theirs from Vas Cuisine, a Nigerian restaurant in London, Ont..
“The food we are serving is from Nigeria, so we’re going to let people know the food we’re having are Nigerian specialties,” said Soulemane Hayibo.
“Since Western is diverse, [the event] is a good way to highlight African cultures here,” said Rana.
The Global Cafe runs weekly on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the International and Graduate Affairs Building.
