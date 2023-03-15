When specialty cookie shop Browned Cookies opened its door on Richmond Street in January, founder Ahmed Badra had one mission: to serve London’s freshest, bakery-style giant cookies.
Browned currently sells six different cookie flavours at a time, three that change on a weekly basis, and three seasonal ones that change every few months. Each one sells for $5 and weighs about 4.5 ounces.
“I’m a creative guy and I like to come up with new things,” explains Badra. “I didn’t want to create a business where it’s just a fixed menu — I want to bring people back and keep up the hype.”
A Palestinian raised in Saudi Arabia, he moved to Malaysia to complete his bachelor’s degree in visual communication from Limkokwing University, and then moved back to Saudi Arabia to work in advertising roles.
“As I’m Palestinian, there was war and my passport is weak and I didnt have a plan. I got married to my wife, she’s originally Palestinian too but already had her Canadian citizenship,” says Badra. “[My wife] was excited to live in Saudi Arabia, so we lived there for a few years. I made some money, and my goal was to move to Canada, to build my plan— earning my citizenship, and at the same time, start a business.”
Badra and his wife decided to make the permanent cross-ocean move in 2019, knowing he had saved up enough money to finally build something of his own, but still unsure exactly what that might look like.
“I’ve always been into food but baking became something that I want to do,” says Badra. “My wife was the one to encourage me to study, and have a Canadian certificate that would really add to my resume.”
Energized to start the next chapter of his life and career, Badra, completed a baking arts course at George Brown College in Toronto, Ont. alongside a graduate diploma in marketing management from Fanshawe College.
He was initially hired at local London shawarma restaurant, Shelbey’s Shawarma, where he continues to work as vice-president of brand strategy and marketing. Badra says he played a crucial role in growing the chain from four to more than 15 locations, with his redesign of the website, employee uniforms, advertisements and interior design.
Badra ultimately decided to centre his own business on selling cookies as he felt the baked goods would fit with his multidisciplinary background, give him room to experiment and cater to everybody.
“It seems like all people from all colours, all languages, all ages, come to my store.”
Both Badra’s customers and his staff of Western University students, help with new flavour suggestions and feedback.
Ariana Novello, a first-year HBA student at the Ivey Business School, visited Browned a few weeks ago with one of her classmates, after hearing people on campus talk about the cookies. Both students loved the cookies so much they returned and asked Badra if he was hiring.
The business owner hired both students immediately, knowing they shared his passion for baking.
Novello says Badra always pushes her to get to know the customers, remembering their names and orders or just asking them about their day.
“I have two things I really want in every person that works on our team — to be nice and welcoming,” says Badra. “Whenever a customer comes in, you have to welcome them as if they are coming to your home for the first time.”
Badra hopes to similarly grow Browned, as he did with Shelbey’s, to a larger business. He also hopes to get more involved in local events to build the catering component of the business, especially outdoor festivals this coming summer, with their prime location in front of Victoria Park.
But no matter what the future of Browned holds, Badra’s number one priority is to ensure his cookies come out on top.
