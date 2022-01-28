Western Hillel hosted the granddaughter of heroes who saved the lives of a Jewish boy in Holland during the Nazi occupation as part of the club’s Holocaust Education Week memorials.
Margaret DeJong was invited by Western Hillel to discuss her heroic grandparents, Jan Snippe and Elsje Slendebroek-Snippe, who saved the life a young Jewish boy, Samuel “Sammy” de Paauw, during the Holocaust. DeJong’s daughter, Melissa, is a Western University alumna.
Snippe and Slendebroek-Snippe were awarded the Righteous Among the Nations honorific, awarded to non-Jewish people who risked their lives to save Jewish people from extermination for altruistic reasons.
Western Hillel is an on-campus group that offers Jewish Western University students a unique way to explore their identity.
The group hosted DeJong on Thursday as a part of their Holocaust Education Week, which also included a speech from Holocaust surviour Elly Gotz. Western Hillel uses this week surrounding International Holocaust Remembrance Day — commemorating the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp in Poland on Jan. 27, 1945 — to educate Western students about the Holocaust.
Thursday marked the 77th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust.
The International day of Commemoration is in memory of all Holocaust victims and has been marked in Canada since 2005, remembering the murder of over six million Jewish people throughout World War II.
Jordyn Cohen, Western Hillel’s Holocaust awareness director, says Snippe and Slendebroek-Snippe’s actions during the Holocaust were “truly heroic.”
DeJong shared the story of her grandparents, who lived in Geleen, NL — a small town near the German border. She mentioned how little food and money they had.
DeJong said they had incredible faith in God and were avid churchgoers, despite the challenges. One day, they heard there were Jewish children being siphoned from Rotterdam, NL who the church needed to find homes for.
“Well, my dad recalls one morning waking up. It was another child sitting at the table, he didn’t ask any questions, there was just one more mouth to feed,” said DeJong.
DeJong remembers Germany’s armed forces marching through their town. Her father and Sammy would run into the woods and hide for days.
DeJong’s father would run into the house when they were hungry, take any food they could find and return to the woods.
“There have been knocks on the door, and they would go out through the basement and fly into the woods because if anybody found out that Sammy was there, that entire family could have been shot. And it happened. There were a lot of people in that area that helped Germans because it was an easy way that could get them money,” she recalled.
Snippe and Slendebroek-Snippe protected de Paauw and kept him hidden away from the Nazis. His parents were in high standing in their community and were some of the first people on trains to German concentration camps. He also had two brothers who had escaped and survived on the streets until they were eventually found by Nazis and put on the train.
Snippe and Slendebroek-Snippe survived the war and protected de Paauw, keeping him hidden in the midst of extreme danger. A few months after the war, de Paauw found out two of his brothers had also been kept protected very close to him during the conflict.
After the war ended, de Paauw returned to Israel where he met his wife. Together they had two children, seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The world should never forget the Holocaust and heroes like Snippe and Slendebroek-Snippe — even during the challenges of a pandemic.
“When I hear what’s going on outside right now, and there is so much angst,” said DeJong. “And yet my grandparents did what they needed to do. Could we do that? Would we do that? We all need to realize that the concentration camp only closed down 77 years ago. We have a lot to learn. We have a lot to remember. And we cannot forget. We can’t ever have anything like this happen again.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest