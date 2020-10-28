Londoners have the opportunity to enter a magical fall getaway, where midterms and assignments no longer exist and the world comes to a halt, even if only for a moment.
Apple Land Station, an apple orchard and farm, is a 25 minute drive from campus. Admission is only $5 and you can pick a bag of either 10 or 20 pounds of apples — that is, if you choose to go apple picking.
At the first entry, be prepared for the screaming children. Luckily, they mostly congregate around the giant sand mountain, which you can stay far away from. Instead, after entering the grounds, you can hop on a short train ride to the impressive apple orchard, filled with acres of different of types of apple.
After filling your bag, sampling the apples as you’ve picked them — and, of course, taken a million pictures for Instagram — opt out of the train ride back and take a leisurely stroll to the main area where the farm, corn maze and sand mountain meet. On your way, you’ll pass through a pumpkin patch and a little farm.
Your next stop is the corn maze. While no one will be chasing you through the maze with a chainsaw, the spookiness factor of the tall dry corn is still top notch. There are designated pathways through the maze but don’t be surprised if you still get lost or a rogue, wide-eyed child pops through the corn “walls” at random.
It should be around now that you realize it is time to eat. There are a few eateries at Apple Land, the orchard itself not included, and it’s worth checking out all three stops.
The outdoor market has baked goods, pumpkins and trinkets including preserved vegetables and local honey. The vegan food truck New Leaf is an absolute must as it is delicious, particularly the Sweet Beet Burger and Seitan Brisket. The real treat, however, is the bakery and gift shop which has freshly baked biscuits, turnovers and pies.
Buy some extra and you will surely be crowned the ultimate roommate.
Apple picking is a fun outdoor activity, perfect for a pandemic outing. It’s a great way to get out of the house and celebrate the fall, especially before the cold creeps in and mittens hinder your apple-picking abilities.
