Holocaust survivor Elly Gotz is 95 years old, and just as passionate about sharing his story as he was when he first started speaking to Western University students more than 10 years ago.
Gotz is set to speak on campus again this Tuesday via Zoom about his experience surviving the Holocaust. The talk is an annual event organized by the university’s history department.
“My objective is to teach [students] what hate is, and how to overcome it — but in the process, I have to tell them what I went through,” says Gotz, who is also a retired engineer, businessman and a pilot.
Jonathan Vance, a history professor and event coordinator, has heard Gotz speak numerous times over the years and remains impressed every time.
“They’ll meet someone who is a true survivor,” says Vance. “He survived with his life, but he also survived with his spirit and his will intact.”
Gotz was invited to speak about the Holocaust for a German history course ten years ago. His talks eventually became so popular that the history department opened up the event to the entire university.
The event has been held online since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vance says that attendance has increased since it shifted to Zoom — in-person attendance was around 300 to 350, and this year is expected to host close to 600.
“When I started, I was getting a small audience,” says Gotz. “Then I got bigger and bigger, and they had to pick the biggest classroom that they could find.”
Gotz was born in Lithuania in 1928. He and his father were taken to the Dachau concentration camp in the summer of 1944, before being liberated a year later.
“I want people to understand this is a terrible thing that happened,” says Gotz. “We should accept that humanity is able to do that, and we must fight it, and try to stop this prejudice of which it comes.”
After the war, his family moved to Norway and then Zimbabwe. Gotz immigrated to Toronto in 1964, where he currently resides.
Gotz speaks to around 15,000 students of all ages every year across Canada and the United States. He enjoys speaking to university students in particular because they can better understand the political climate in which these horrific events occur.
“The main objective I want to give students is not to hate other people,” says Gotz. “I want to talk about anti-semitism — the hatred of Jews — which is now rising again.”
The talk starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and is free for everyone. Students can RSVP and receive the event’s Zoom link by contacting historyrsvp@uwo.ca.
