Holocaust survivor Fishel Goldig told his life’s story at Western’s Survivor Testimony event Thursday evening over Zoom.
Katie Goldig, the director of Western Hillel organized the event with the University Students’ Council and and Western University’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion as part of a series for Holocaust Education Week.
Katie is also Fishel Goldig’s granddaughter, and she expressed her admiration for her grandfather’s strength. “I am so proud to be his granddaughter,” she said. “Even though it must be difficult for him to relive [the stories of the Holocaust], he chooses to tell his powerful story every day.”
Born in 1933, Goldig spent his childhood in Mielnica, Ukraine. He was only six years old when he first experienced antisemitism on the walk home from school, where his classmates would harass and taunt him for being Jewish.
Goldig and his family were forcibly removed from their home and transferred to the Borszczow ghetto soon after. He remembers feeling fear while in the area, as it was enclosed in barbed wire and plagued with disease, rodents and hunger.
“Life in the ghetto was inhumane,” said Goldig.
After escaping the ghetto and spending months in the forest, Goldig and his family spent two years hidden in an underground cave. They were only allowed to leave for short periods at nighttime.
Nikolay Krauchuk, a Ukrainian farmer, helped hide the Goldig family. Krauchuk brought food, water and supplies to them daily, as well as removed their waste.
“For me, [Krauchuk] wasn’t just a farmer — he was an angel sent from heaven,” said Goldig.
Goldig and his family were liberated in 1944. They returned to their old house and town, eventually immigrating to Canada in 1948, where they landed in Montreal and have lived since.
Goldig explained that, no matter where he was in his life, he was always practicing and working on his Jewish faith and studies in order to stay positive in his family’s situation.
“We kept our religion, culture and customs as much as possible … this is how we kept our hope,” he says.
Goldig’s granddaughter expressed the importance of hearing direct testimonies from survivors like her grandfather to keep their memory and stories alive. “Our days of hearing from survivors are limited as they grow older, and it will become our responsibility to continue telling these stories in the years to come,” she said.
The event ended with a Q-and-A portion, with questions from Zoom attendees. Here, Goldig reiterated the importance of education, love and kindness in a world that can turn to hatred so quickly.
“We must confront hate and all live together,” Goldig said. “[Future generations] must take over and tackle the fight I fought all my life.”
