LinkedIn has always been considered a great place to expand professional networks, learn about new job opportunities and attend workshops — the messiah of networking.
But, LinkedIn can also be a source of anxiety for many students.
LinkedIn is a social networking platform oriented towards building professional connections for learning and employment opportunities. Users can display their professional experiences on the website for current and future employers or recruiters to view.
The networking tool is especially useful for students who are looking to visualize their professional career and look for jobs or internships.
Similar to other social networking sites, LinkedIn has become a platform that meant to highlight the accomplishments of individual lives. University students can log on everyday to see their peers posting about their amazing interviews and even more incredible internship opportunities or business projects.
While flaunting one's success isn’t inherently wrong, using the platform to measure your own can be detrimental. With remote learning and the unsteady job market, it is only natural to make job-seeking an active choice with the goal of standing out among others. The online tool is becoming a means to evaluate ourselves and others.
Anika In’t Hout, a fourth year media, information and technoculture student says that LinkedIn has become “the Instagram of the real world.”
“When I spend too much time on LinkedIn, I feel inadequate and stressed,” describes Meg Zhang, a second-year computer science and geography student. “[It’s] similar to how I feel if I spend too much time on Instagram.”
LinkedIn users often end up comparing career milestones with their peers and competing for job security.
“In today’s hustle culture, the only way to measure success seems to be based on how busy a person is. Making worth seem quantifiable,” says Zhang.
A big part of LinkedIn is also creating relationships. Since these relationships are often fuelled by the need for a job, they often feel transactional. The networking side of the business world is reproduced online where people are “pleased to connect with one another” and “are looking forward to starting a new chapter.”
"I find LinkedIn stressful. Everyone’s always showing off their new internships and awards and things, so it's hard not to compare yourself,” explains In’t Hout. Seeing a feed full of achievements can cause anyone to start questioning their self worth and ability to get a job or internship.
Comparisons are almost always discouraging. They are harmful to self esteem and can result in envy, low self confidence and depression. Comparing your accomplishments to your peers can make you devalue your experiences creating anxiety and self-doubt surrounding your capabilities.
As for the way forward, Zhang says that life can occur outside of LinkedIn and that it’s important to take social media breaks to avoid comparisons.
“[You need] to focus on personal goals and not fall into an existential crisis.”
After all, as Zhang points out, there will always be someone who seems to one up you, no matter how proud you are of your own accomplishments.
