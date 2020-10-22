Whether you’re looking to intern abroad, relocate your career to a different city or find a job post-graduation, a quick Google search can find endless amounts of opportunities.
In simpler times, out-of-town employment was once all that was necessary to land a virtual interview — but thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, most employers now rely solely on Zoom to recruit their employees even if they’re just a five minute drive from the office.
Online job recruitment comes with pros and cons, so if you’re interviewing from home, are still on the job hunt or starting a new position, here are some things to consider.
Attend virtual job fairs
As students, we receive countless emails about virtual events and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by so much information. But attending virtual open houses or job fairs may just be your golden ticket to landing an interview. These give you the chance to connect with managers and team members, learn more about the workplace, ask questions and show interest in the company. You don’t need to attend every single one — sift through the options and pick the one best suited to your interests.
Communicate with your household
Once you’ve landed an interview, you’ll have to find a space to hold it and an area prone to interruptions from other household members may be distracting. Communicate with those you live with prior to your interview to ensure there are no interruptions. Remember that accidents happen and if you do get interrupted, try not to sweat it — kindly apologize to the interviewer and move on.
Find a clean, well-lit space
It's a good idea to find one that is clean and well-lit for your home interview. Areas with windows may create shadows, making it hard for the employer to read your facial expressions, while an area that is cluttered or has too many items on the wall may be distracting. If you’re finding it difficult to find an appropriate space, consider downloading a professional virtual background. Canva offers a variety of free background templates or gives you the option to create your own.
Find out what the company is doing for their employees
An interview is the perfect time to find out how your potential new employer is virtually accommodating their staff. Following the interview, consider asking what the company is doing for their employees during this “new normal” and how they are prioritizing employee health and well-being.
Ask questions
As a new employee, you’re working under highly unprecedented circumstances: your boss isn’t around the corner for you to ask questions, and it's hard to gain a sense of the culture at your new workplace. Make sure to ask questions to ensure you feel comfortable and that you understand what you are doing — it's better to ask at the beginning of a job than being confused further down the road.
Network, network, network
Getting to know people online takes twice the effort. To get to know your colleagues, it might mean attending work events that are not mandatory, but are encouraged to join, such after work socials, virtual game nights and board meetings. It might be awkward at first but it can only get better if you take those first steps and you never know who you’ll meet along the way.
Western Connect offers virtual recruitment information for students, if you're not sure where to start.
It’s normal to feel uncertain and overwhelmed at a new job, even in “normal” times. To ease your transition, don't be scared to go out of your way and ensure that you set yourself up for success.
