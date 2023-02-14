How does one pick the perfect picture for their dating profile? By using the one with your ex at prom, of course.
Dating apps have become the easiest way to meet new partners, giving users the ability to scroll through potential candidates without leaving their house. While a lot of people are using sites like Tinder and Bumble, not everyone is doing it right.
The Gazette has all of the tips for you to ace your dating app game and increase the number of people swiping left on your profile.
Fish pictures
Nothing quite activates someone’s primal caveman instinct and makes them send that “hey :)” message faster than an iconic photo of someone holding their freshly-caught fish. After all, that’s why people download dating apps in the first place: to find someone that can hunt to provide for you. Make sure to include this photo (or photos!) in your profile so everyone knows you are the real catch of the day.
Group pictures
Posing with your group of friends in all of your photos shows that you have a great social life, that you like to have fun and probably are a great person to be around. Don’t be discouraged if the messages you’re getting are asking about your better-looking friends. At least people are messaging you.
Old pictures of yourself
Let’s be honest: we all looked our best at 15 years old. There’s nothing like a duck face CamWow selfie to show that you are hip and with the times. After all, the different haircut and tan you’re sporting in those photos will inevitably lead to the best possible start of a first date after texting for weeks: having them walk right by you.
The ex-crop
Remember that photo of you and your ex that you looked really good in? You can still post that, just crop them out! Make sure to leave half of their dismembered arm in the photo, and bonus points if you’re lovingly gazing at them out of frame. If anything, it shows everyone that you can commit, are open to relationships and still have a deep emotional attachment to another person.
Common interests
Dating apps aren’t just a way to find a potential partner or hookup, they’re an opportunity to express your inner self. Particularly, if your interests include travelling, working out, watching movies, drinking coffee and sports. If you share the same five interests as everyone else on the app, you should have huge success. There’s no better conversation starter than sharing your controversial opinion on whether pineapple should be on pizza. Be yourself, everyone else is taken!
Your (rounded) height
Listen, everyone knows 5’10” is basically six feet and 5’8” is basically 5’10”. It’s not your fault that the tall genes skipped a generation in your family. You can always wear platform shoes when you meet in real life. They’ll never know the difference.
