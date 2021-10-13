The Thanksgiving long weekend has passed and we’re sad to see it go — the golden turkey, creamy mashed potatoes and warm apple and pumpkin pie are always hard to let go of.
But now you’re sitting in your room, trying to refocus on midterm season. Or maybe you want to go for a run but you’re still dealing with “turkey fatigue.”
It’s hard getting back into a routine after a long, pie-filled weekend off. Here’s a few steps on how to get out of a slump and back on track ahead of the fall reading week.
Relax your body and mind
You have to recharge your batteries in order to get yourself up and running again. You can’t start tackling your to-do list full steam ahead without taking time to physically and mentally relax.
Start off with whatever form of relaxation you prefer — reading a book, yoga, grounding exercises or even watching that one movie for the tenth time.
Find what will refocus and calm you before getting back into moderate to vigourous physical activity.
A little self-care with Autumn vibes 🍂🍁🥮 #selfcare pic.twitter.com/cq3sgCWrhe— Allie the Librarian 📚 (@allie_cornejo) October 10, 2021
Get active, slowly
Whether you’re an avid runner or someone who occasionally visits the Western Student Recreation Centre, it’s hard to get back at it after a long weekend.
Taking a brisk walk will not only help you start with light physical activity but also give you an energy boost. The fall season is the perfect time to immerse yourself in a colourful, cool stroll through the Thames Valley Parkway.
Indulge in practicing self-care
It’s easier said than done during one of the busiest times of the school year but self-care is key.
Despite what social media tells you, self-care doesn't always mean face masks and bubble baths.
No matter what is happening in your life, prioritize self-care always. pic.twitter.com/J9npojU7J3— 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 🦢 (@bellaathoughts) October 10, 2021
Sometimes self-care could be finally getting a haircut or folding your laundry. Maybe your method is a phone call with a friend or booking that long-awaited dentist appointment.
Despite what your idea of self-care is, consistency is what matters. Not only should you try to do these things to get back on your feet but strive to implement them into your daily or weekly routines.
Plan ahead
It’s important to think ahead before any work gets done.
Mapping out the next few weeks can help you achieve the goals you’re working towards and make them seem more achievable.
If you want to make an effort to save money by cooking at home, set up a spreadsheet with your budget and meal prep ideas.
If you’re trying to find a work-life balance, start a Google Calendar to time-block your schedule.
Thanksgiving weekend is only three days long but these four tips will help you get back to your most healthy self in no time — and it may not be so hard after all.
