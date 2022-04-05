Huron Professor’s rare comic book collection at Weldon's archives

Nearly 30 years into collecting comics and acquiring over 15,000 rare and historical books, Eddy Smet, a retired Huron mathematics professor, decided it was time to downsize.
Upon obtaining bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Western University and going on to teach there just three years later, donating his comics to Archives and Special Collections at D.B. Weldon Library was a natural decision for Smet.
The Dr. Eddy Smet Comic Book Collection at Western Archives has slowly grown with his periodic donations since 2009, including Silver and Bronze Age classics like Marvel and D.C. as well as Canadian originals like “Better Comics” — some of the last remaining editions.
Smet still has about 3,000 comics left in his personal archive, a combination of back issues from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s.
“Virtually all 3,000 of those comics go back to what I loved as a teenager,” Smet says. “There’s nothing I’ve kept now which does not relate back to that time.”
It’s this personal connection that has made the remainder of his collection more difficult to part with. But Smet knows there’s a broader mission at hand: to provide open access to the material as a source of research and entertainment.
Debbie Meert-Williston, a special collections and rare books librarian, says the Western Archives has the same goal for open access and has worked alongside Smet to uphold his vision.
“We don’t buy things just to preserve them for the future, we buy things for teaching and research and then we take very good care of them,” says Meert-Williston. “For us it's all about awareness, promotion and sharing.”
Since the majority of the preservations are from local collectors like Smet, Meert-Williston recognizes the university’s responsibility to respect the material, whether it's a comic, photograph or any other kind of document. Archived materials are preserved and open to the public to be studied, written about and celebrated.
“It’s a big decision [for someone to decide to donate],” says Meert-Williston. “[It’s] something they’ve put their heart and soul into their whole life, and they’ve turned it over instead of selling it.”
Smet turned his passion into opening London’s first comic book store in 1979, The Comic Book Collector.
Smet was not your typical business owner — he wasn’t in it for the money or the recognition, but to share what he loved with the community. And the 1970s was a perfect opportunity to do so, as the typical newsstand distribution system was slowly fading. Small print publishers were beginning to disrupt the mainstream publishers, bringing an increasingly diverse range of books.
Smet was most interested in these more unusual and rare pieces, beyond the typical superhero content people tend to think of first.
Comic books have a long and coloured history heavily rooted in politics and social relations.
One of Smet’s most recent donations to the archives is a rare collection of 125 “Canadian Whites” — a Canadian-published product from the War Exchange Conservation Act, which banned the import of American comics during the Second World War. Once the WECA was revoked in 1946 and US imports resumed, the Canadian industry quickly faded.
“Comic books are an important part of culture,” Smet says. “They have been since they’ve been around.”
Comics provide grounds for meaningful research and exploration in an array of fields. Meert-Williston has had students and faculty in visual arts, linguistics and engineering visit Smet’s collection for research projects.
“In academia, it's beyond the comic book information,” Meert-Williston says. “It's the sociology behind it.”
Through his decades-long donations, Smet has had the opportunity to, for the first time, really read and admire his own comics.
“I hope my collection stays together, well protected, leaving a legacy for the university to be used,” he says.
