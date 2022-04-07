Huron University College’s popular bar, the Huron Beaver Dam, was transformed into a dark fairytale on Saturday for Huron’s first fashion show in 14 years.
As a live harpist greeted guests, excited chatter filled the Beaver Dam while the crowd awaited the announcers to start the show.
Proceeds from the show were donated to Anova, a London-based women's shelter that provides support, resources and counseling for women who have suffered abuse.
“I think what [Anova] does is just so wonderful and I'm really grateful that Huron is using the platform that they have and the resources that they have … [is] just amazing,” says incoming vice-president university affairs Lauren Jarman.
The showcased clothing was made from thrifted materials, with designers taking steps to modernize and enhance the sustainable fashion.
“Being really conscious about what we're wearing and how many times we're wearing it and longevity and those kinds of things are also really important to us,” explained Jarman.
The theme of the show was “Dark Fairytale” and included three stages: innocence, transition and power. Each designer, model, manager and artist involved was assigned a stage.
Alia Shameena Rani, a third-year gender studies student at Huron and the show’s fashion coordinator, spearheaded the plan.
“Stage one symbolizes innocence and the negativity surrounding childhood fairytales. Stage two is the angst and confusion you feel when you realize that this is your reality. The third stage is all about reclaiming your power,” Rani explained.
The different stages were reflected in the fabrics, colours and music played.
“In the first stage, you can see that within the flow of the fabric, the color scheme, the little pearls, the accessories and makeup — it's all about innocence,” they said. “In the second stage, you can see the angstwith the cracks in the outfit and the kind of chaos that's built into the pieces. In the third stage, the reclamation of power is shown through the leather and Gothic style.”
First-year psychology student and designer Gabriel Patino-Herrera had never used a sewing machine before, let alone submitted any art or clothing pieces to a fashion show before this one.
Patino-Herrera explains how his inspiration for his pieces came from the witches from Winx. He wanted a more evil and greedy look with sexier and darker accents.
Patino-Herrera hopes to be involved in more fashion-related extracurriculars in the future, and appreciated the Huron Student Council for helping him realize this avenue.
The 12 models who walked in the show have been working for two months with the designers, attending rehearsals, fittings and practicing their walks.
“I knew all that I had seen firsthand all the hard work that designers, the coordinators [and] everyone had done,” explained Harsheen Kaur, a first-year psychology student.
Seconds before the models step onto the red carpet, when the lights are shining on the stage, all the butterflies leave and the adrenaline kicks in.
“When we actually started walking, it was so powerful because everyone was genuinely there for a good cause and genuinely wanted to see what we had put together,” says Kaur. “It gave me so much power and confidence. I just felt amazing. [I think] everyone did.”
