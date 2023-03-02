The lights fade, the curtains draw and the 414-seat single theatre comes alive as the film reel rotates on the projector. This is London’s last arthouse theatre, Hyland Cinema.
The Hyland Cinema, located in south London, is kicking off their Cinema Speculation Film Series. The event runs through March and will screen five films featuring special guest speakers, including two Western University Faculty of Information and Media Studies professors.
Western professor John Reed will kick off the series March 3, accompanying the theatre during a screening of Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver. Later this month, professor Selma Purac will be a special guest for a screening of Brian De Palma’s Sisters.
Reed speaks about how different the media landscape was when Taxi Driver premiered in 1976. It came out at a time where the film industry was evolving, and lessening censorship laws allowed for a wider range of images and ideas suitable to be shown in a theatre.
“I'm really interested about how the film is received today by audiences, and that's really why I want to participate,” says Reed. The Western professor’s connection with Scorsese is deeper than just interest. He worked on Scorsese’s 1991 film Cape Fear in the cinematography department.
The Hyland is the city's last independently-run theatre and plays mostly independent, Canadian films. The theatre originally opened as the Elmwood in 1930 but changed its name to the Hyland in 1959. It stands apart from the large multiplex theatre corporations such as Cineplex and Landmark, which have taken over the industry in the last few decades.
The current owners have been with the cinema since 2001. Moira Adlan and her husband had long dreamed of running their own theatre and noticed the building while driving by one day. They contacted the owners, the Christian Centre of London — which at the time was using the building as a “film ministry” — and purchased the property shortly after.
From the beginning, Adlan knew they would be running the Hyland as an arthouse theatre — focusing on alternative, classic and local films.
“It becomes a cultural issue. Who's going to show the Canadian films? Who's going to show the young filmmakers? Who’s going to show the local films?” says Adlan. “Because once the [multiplex theatres] get the big [films] in there, they're not going to give up the screen for somebody local or some film relevant to Canadians.”
For Reed, the cinema allows for people to engage with interesting ideas and have discussions that would not necessarily be possible within a larger theatre chain.
“They're important, because they allow another aspect of films to be seen, and they're usually films that don't make a lot of money,” says Reed. “It's really vital to have an avenue for films that are valuable for their ideas, maybe more so than their box office.”
The Hyland has to provide more than just the movies in order to compete. The cinema hosts question and answer periods with filmmakers, critics and professors to compete with larger theatres, through events like the Cinema Speculation Film Series, in order to tailor unique experiences for viewers.
“People like it when the filmmakers, an expert or someone that knows about the movie is there,” says Mike Klassen, the assistant manager. “It always brings in more people. It just adds to an experience you won't get somewhere else.”
In November 2022, the Hyland worked directly with Western to bring in director Sarah Polley for her film Women Talking. The cinema hosted a Q-and-A with Polley, specifically for Western students.
“A lot of university students are finding us now too, which is really good. We're always trying to find things they want to see and cater to them. If they want to let us know they're interested in something, they can email us, and we'll get on it,” says Adlan.
The cinema prides itself on being part of the London community. It works with local and start-up companies, giving them free on-screen advertising and even sells local products in their concession, like organically grown Ontario popcorn and coffee from Las Chicas Del Cafe, located in St. Thomas, Ont..
“We value our customers, we listen and talk to them about films. It's definitely a different vibe than [multiplexes],” says Adlan. “If we cease to exist as independents, where will the Canadian films go?”
But the concession, events and even films can only go so far — the real draw of the cinema will always be the community.
“I think film always comes back to a communal event — experiencing something together with someone else,” says Adlan.
