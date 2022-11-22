The classic Christmas movie Elf is coming to the big stage near Western University this winter.
Elf: The Musical is opening this Friday at the Grand Theatre in London after numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show promises to bring audiences love, laughter, singing and the holiday spirit.
“The show itself is so much fun,” says Izad Etemadi, who plays the main character Buddy the elf. “It's so joyful, funny and happy … It's really beautiful. It captures the spirit of Christmas and it's all about believing.”
The theatre musical tells the story of Buddy, who was raised in the North Pole and believed he was an elf his whole life. He comes to discover that he is actually a human and goes on a journey to track down his father — who is in desperate need of Christmas spirit.
“In the pursuit of [finding his father, Buddy] inspires a lot of people through his positivity and his belief in goodness,” says Dennis Garnhum, the Grand Theatre’s artistic director and the director of the musical.
Rehearsals for Elf: The Musical were supposed to start in 2020, however the theatre got shut down a week before. The performers of Elf were welcomed back in the theatre in October.
The musical was first performed on Broadway in New York in 2010, seven years after the movie release. The show was written by Tony award-winning Thomas Meehan and television show writer Bob Martin. The music was created by Emmy Award-nominated composer Matthew Sklar and Tony Award-Nominee Chad Beguelin.
The Grand’s show also plans to offer relatable holiday content to the audience, while also acknowledging the holiday season may not always be jolly.
“[The musical] doesn't shy away from some of the harder moments of the holidays, like working over the holidays or being away from your family,” says Etemadi. “[Buddy’s] journey is about someone trying to figure out who they are and where they belong. He learns that he can be both an elf and a human.”
Elf: The Musical will be playing at the Grand from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Grand’s website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest